Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • New AppleCare+ Coverage Options in India Announced With Theft and Loss Protection for iPhone

New AppleCare+ Coverage Options in India Announced With Theft and Loss Protection for iPhone

AppleCare+ subscription for iPhone extends coverage for up to two years from the plan's purchase date.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 November 2025 08:20 IST
New AppleCare+ Coverage Options in India Announced With Theft and Loss Protection for iPhone

Photo Credit: Apple

AppleCare+ offers a two year device coverage including accidental damage protection

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Monthly AppleCare+ pricing for iPhone now begins at Rs. 799
  • Users get unlimited accidental damage protection for repairs
  • iPhone batteries below 80 percent health get free replacements
Advertisement

Apple on Tuesday announced new AppleCare+ coverage options in India. It is rolling out new affordable annual and monthly plans that provide customers with more flexibility in how their Apple devices remain protected. The Cupertino-based tech giant has added coverage for up to two incidents of theft or loss each year with the AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for iPhone plan. Additionally, customers will also be eligible for all of the regular benefits, including priority support, battery replacement service, unlimited repairs for accidental damage, and more.

New AppleCare+ Plans in India

A new iPhone comes with one year of hardware repair coverage via the one-year limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support. The AppleCare+ subscription for iPhone extends this coverage for up to two years from the plan's purchase date, while also adding unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection.

As per the company, each incident is subject to a service fee of Rs. 2,500 for screen or back glass damage, and Rs. 8,900 for accidental damage.

Up until now, Apple has offered annual plans for the AppleCare+ coverage in India. However, it has now revamped its subscription tiers and customers can now avail of both annual and monthly plans, starting at just Rs. 799 per month.

“With today's updates in India, we're making it easier and more affordable to get trusted protection, including access to our most complete coverage for iPhone,” Kaiann Drance, Vice President of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing at Apple said in a statement.

Customers can purchase the AppleCare+ coverage when buying their new iPhone. Alternatively, it can also be added within 60 days of the purchase of the Apple device. They can view their subscription plans and purchase coverage from the Settings app on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

AppleCare+ Benefits

Purchasing the AppleCare+ coverage enables access to benefits such as battery replacement service, round-the-clock priority support, and unlimited repairs for accidental damage using genuine Apple parts at Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Service Providers.

Further, accidental damage protection covers liquid damage, allowing the iPhone to get repaired without any cost, even if it has been exposed to liquids. If your iPhone's battery health drops below 80 percent, the tech giant will offer battery replacements at no extra charge. The plans also bundle extended warranty coverage in the case of any hardware issues on the iPhone.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AppleCare, AppleCare Plus, Apple, IPhone
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Gemini 3 Release Comes With a Redesigned Gemini App, New Features for AI Mode

Related Stories

New AppleCare+ Coverage Options in India Announced With Theft and Loss Protection for iPhone
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Announces New Annual and Monthly AppleCare+ Plans in India
  2. Realme 15 Lite 5G Listed on Amazon With These Specifications
  3. Poco F8 Ultra Confirmed to Launch Globally With This Flagship Processor
  4. Oppo Find X9 Pro Review: A 'Pro' Flagship With 'Ultra' Capability
  5. Google's Gemini 3 AI Models Are Finally Here With These New Features
  6. From Courtrooms to CBDCs: Nischal Shetty on India's Growing Crypto Sector
  7. Gemini App and AI Mode in Search Get New Features With Gemini 3 AI Model
  8. Exclusive: iQOO 15 India Effective Price Likely Rs. 65,000-70,000
  9. Moto G57 Power Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Qualcomm to Launch Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Brings Google's Gemini 3 AI Model to All 5G Unlimited Subscribers: Check Eligibility, Benefits
  2. Realme 15 Lite 5G Listed on Amazon With Dimensity 8000 Chipset: Price in India, Specifications
  3. Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset Launch Date in China: What to Expect
  4. New AppleCare+ Coverage Options in India Announced With Theft and Loss Protection for iPhone
  5. Gemini 3 Release Comes With a Redesigned Gemini App, New Features for AI Mode
  6. Mars Orbiter Tracks Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS With Unprecedented Precision
  7. China to Launch Empty Shenzhou-22 Lifeboat After Shenzhou-20 Damage
  8. German Team Uses Autonomous AI to Steer CubeSat in Space
  9. Gemini 3 Released as Google’s Most Intelligent AI Models Yet, Outperforms GPT-5.1 and Claude 4.5 Sonnet
  10. Extreme Star Factory: ALMA Detects Galaxy Y1 Forming Stars 180 Times Faster Than the Milky Way
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »