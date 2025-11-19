Apple on Tuesday announced new AppleCare+ coverage options in India. It is rolling out new affordable annual and monthly plans that provide customers with more flexibility in how their Apple devices remain protected. The Cupertino-based tech giant has added coverage for up to two incidents of theft or loss each year with the AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for iPhone plan. Additionally, customers will also be eligible for all of the regular benefits, including priority support, battery replacement service, unlimited repairs for accidental damage, and more.

New AppleCare+ Plans in India

A new iPhone comes with one year of hardware repair coverage via the one-year limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support. The AppleCare+ subscription for iPhone extends this coverage for up to two years from the plan's purchase date, while also adding unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection.

As per the company, each incident is subject to a service fee of Rs. 2,500 for screen or back glass damage, and Rs. 8,900 for accidental damage.

Up until now, Apple has offered annual plans for the AppleCare+ coverage in India. However, it has now revamped its subscription tiers and customers can now avail of both annual and monthly plans, starting at just Rs. 799 per month.

“With today's updates in India, we're making it easier and more affordable to get trusted protection, including access to our most complete coverage for iPhone,” Kaiann Drance, Vice President of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing at Apple said in a statement.

Customers can purchase the AppleCare+ coverage when buying their new iPhone. Alternatively, it can also be added within 60 days of the purchase of the Apple device. They can view their subscription plans and purchase coverage from the Settings app on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

AppleCare+ Benefits

Purchasing the AppleCare+ coverage enables access to benefits such as battery replacement service, round-the-clock priority support, and unlimited repairs for accidental damage using genuine Apple parts at Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Service Providers.

Further, accidental damage protection covers liquid damage, allowing the iPhone to get repaired without any cost, even if it has been exposed to liquids. If your iPhone's battery health drops below 80 percent, the tech giant will offer battery replacements at no extra charge. The plans also bundle extended warranty coverage in the case of any hardware issues on the iPhone.