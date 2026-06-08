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Resident Evil Veronica Revealed at Summer Game Fest; Launch Set for 2027

Resident Evil Veronica will feature a reimagined story and modern gameplay and graphics.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 June 2026 17:59 IST
Resident Evil Veronica Revealed at Summer Game Fest; Launch Set for 2027

Photo Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil Veronica will release on PC and consoles in 2027

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Highlights
  • Resident Evil Veronica will bring back Claire Redfield as protagonist
  • Capcom will share more details about the game in the near future
  • Resident Evil – Code: Veronica released in 2000
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Capcom has revealed the next Resident Evil title on the back of the success of Resident Evil Requiem. Just as leaks had suggested, the developer is working on a full remake of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica, the acclaimed survival-horror title from 2000. Resident Evil Veronica was revealed at Summer Game Fest 2026 on Friday and will be released on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027.

Resident Evil Veronica Revealed

The remake will be the “next chapter” in the Resident Evil franchise, Capcom said in a press release. Resident Evil Veronica will bring back Claire Redfield, one of the franchise's several iconic characters, in a story that reimagines the events of Code Veronica.

Capcom said that the remake would preserve the appeal of the original horror classic, while telling a reimagined story and introducing modernised gameplay. Resident Evil Veronica will also bring graphical enhancements courtesy of the company's proprietary RE Engine.

Resident Evil Veronica is set three months after the Racoon City incident and follows Claire Redfield as she travels to France in search of her brother, Chris Redfield. Claire, however, is captured by the Umbrella Corporatation and transported to a remote prison on the mysterious Rockfort Island. She must survive the infected creatures on the island to escape and reunite with her brother.

Resident Evil Veronica will launch on PC (via Steam), PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2 in 2027. Capcom said it would share more details about the upcoming survival horror title, along with its release date, in the near future. The Japanese company said that the remake would satisfy both long-time Resident Evil fans and new players alike.

Capcom has revived the Resident Evil franchise in recent years with acclaimed mainline entries like Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil: Village, and this year's Resident Evil: Requiem. Additionally, recent remakes of beloved older RE games like Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4 have also helped the horror franchise find a modern footing.

Resident Evil Requiem released on February 27 and has since sold over 7 million copies. The horror title is also one of the highest-rated games of 2026.

Resident Evil Veronica

upcoming
Resident Evil Veronica

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Survival horror
Platform Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 17+
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Further reading: Resident Evil Veronica, Resident Evil Code Veronica, Resident Evil, Capcom
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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Resident Evil Veronica Revealed at Summer Game Fest; Launch Set for 2027
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