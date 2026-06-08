Asus Dawn 7 Pro laptop series has been launched in China. The latest lineup is available in 14-inch and 16-inch display options, and both variants feature an IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 400 nits peak brightness. The new series runs on AMD's latest chipsets and can be configured with up to a 4nm AMD Ryzen AI 7 445 processor alongside integrated Radeon 840M graphics. The Asus Dawn 7 Pro series features a 70Wh battery and runs on Windows 11.

Asus Dawn 7 Pro Series Price

Asus Dawn 7 Pro is priced at CNY 9,499 (roughly Rs. 1,33,000) for the 14-inch display, 32GB + 1TB RAM and storage model with a Ryzen AI 5 430 chip. The 14-inch variant with 32GB RAM and 1TB storage and Ryzen AI 7 445 APU costs CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,40,000).

The 16-inch version of Asus Dawn 7 Pro with Ryzen AI 5 430 is priced at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,12,000) for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage, while the variant with Ryzen AI 7 445 chipset and the same display and RAM and storage costs CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 1,19,000). The new models are currently available for purchase via JD.com

Asus Dawn 7 Pro Series Specifications

The Asus Dawn 7 Pro series is launched in different display sizes and processor options. It is available in 14-inch and 16-inch screen options, and both models feature a WQXGA (1,600×2,560 pixels) IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 400 nits of peak brightness. The displays offer 100 percent coverage of the sRGB colour gamut.

Both the 14-inch and 16-inch models run on Windows 11, and Microsoft Office is pre-installed. The Asus Dawn 7 Pro series can be paired with up to an AMD Ryzen AI 7 445 processor coupled with Radeon 840M graphics. It carries up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage through dual M.2 slots. This series is advertised to deliver up to 59 TOPS of NPU performance for on-device AI capabilities.

The Asus Dawn 7 Pro series has dual stereo speakers and a 5-megapixel camera with support for the facial recognition feature. For heat dissipation, it has a single fan and dual heat pipes. The new models feature a metal chassis and a 180-degree hinge to

Asus Dawn 7 Pro series sports a slim metal chassis and an 180-degree hinge that lets the display lie completely flat on a table. It carries a 70Wh battery and supports charging through a 90W adapter.