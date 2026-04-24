Vivo launched the Vivo X300 Ultra in its hometown last month. Now, the brand appears to be readying the next-generation X500 series comprising the vanilla Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max models. A fresh leak sheds light on what to expect from the displays of the Vivo X500 series. The lineup could include one variant with a 6.83-inch screen and 2K resolution. All models are said to feature a 144Hz refresh rate and include a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo X500 Series Leak Reveals Display Sizes

A new post by Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) offered details about the screen sizes of Vivo's upcoming X500 series. The specific model names are not mentioned in the post, but the lineup is said to have a handset with a 6.37-inch LTPO flat screen with 1.5K resolution.

Another Vivo X500 series model is tipped to feature a larger 6.85-inch LTPO flat panel with 2K resolution, while a third is said to boast a 6.59-inch flat LTPS screen with 1.5K resolution. In the comment section, the tipster states that all models will offer a 144Hz refresh rate and feature a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The 6.37-inch panel could belong to the standard Vivo X500; the company is likely to use a larger 6.85-inch screen in the Vivo X500 Pro.

For comparison, the Vivo X300 Pro has a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, while the standard Vivo X300 features a 6.31-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X300 FE also has a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a similar refresh rate, while the flagship Vivo X300 Ultra has a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Based on Vivo's previous launch patterns, we can expect the vanilla Vivo X500 and Vivo X500 Pro to launch around October this year.

Recent leaks claimed that the Vivo X500 Pro Max will have a triple rear camera unit, headlined by Sony's LYT-838 sensor with Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor (LOFIC) technology. The camera unit may include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens and an upgraded ultra-wide camera. The phone may feature a 7,000mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC.

The Vivo X500 is tipped to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chip; the Vivo X500 Pro could run on MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC.

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