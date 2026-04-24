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Vivo X500 Series Tipped to Launch With 144Hz Displays, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanners

One of the Vivo X500 series smartphones is tipped to feature a larger 6.85-inch LTPO flat panel with 2K resolution,

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2026 16:33 IST
Vivo X500 Series Tipped to Launch With 144Hz Displays, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanners

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 features a 6.31-inch 1.5K AMOLED display

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Highlights
  • Details about the screen sizes of Vivo's upcoming X500 series leaked
  • The 6.37-inch panel could belong to the standard Vivo X500
  • Vivo is likely to use a larger 6.83-inch screen in the Vivo X500 Pro
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Vivo launched the Vivo X300 Ultra in its hometown last month. Now, the brand appears to be readying the next-generation X500 series comprising the vanilla Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max models. A fresh leak sheds light on what to expect from the displays of the Vivo X500 series. The lineup could include one variant with a 6.83-inch screen and 2K resolution. All models are said to feature a 144Hz refresh rate and include a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo X500 Series Leak Reveals Display Sizes

A new post by Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) offered details about the screen sizes of Vivo's upcoming X500 series. The specific model names are not mentioned in the post, but the lineup is said to have a handset with a 6.37-inch LTPO flat screen with 1.5K resolution.

Another Vivo X500 series model is tipped to feature a larger 6.85-inch LTPO flat panel with 2K resolution, while a third is said to boast a 6.59-inch flat LTPS screen with 1.5K resolution. In the comment section, the tipster states that all models will offer a 144Hz refresh rate and feature a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The 6.37-inch panel could belong to the standard Vivo X500; the company is likely to use a larger 6.85-inch screen in the Vivo X500 Pro.

For comparison, the Vivo X300 Pro has a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, while the standard Vivo X300 features a 6.31-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X300 FE also has a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a similar refresh rate, while the flagship Vivo X300 Ultra has a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Based on Vivo's previous launch patterns, we can expect the vanilla Vivo X500 and Vivo X500 Pro to launch around October this year. 

Recent leaks claimed that the Vivo X500 Pro Max will have a triple rear camera unit, headlined by Sony's LYT-838 sensor with Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor (LOFIC) technology. The camera unit may include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens and an upgraded ultra-wide camera. The phone may feature a 7,000mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC.

The Vivo X500 is tipped to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chip; the Vivo X500 Pro could run on MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC.

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Vivo X300

Vivo X300

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright 8T LTPO AMOLED display
  • Decent Battery Life
  • Pro-grade cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • Speakers could have been better
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Vivo X300 review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6040mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium hand feel
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Fantastic camera setup with telephoto extender support
  • Impressive battery performance
  • Bad
  • Phone gets hot while running games
  • Single 512GB storage
  • Speakers are not the best in class
  • Expensive
Read detailed Vivo X300 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6510mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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