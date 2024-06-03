Realme GT 7 Pro is confirmed to launch in India later this year as a successor to the Realme GT 5 Pro. The company has not yet announced the launch timeline of the smartphone or revealed any other details about it. However, key features of the upcoming handset have surfaced online recently. It is tipped to be one of the first smartphones to launch with Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon chipset. A tipster has now hinted at the camera and fingerprint sensor specifications of the Realme GT 7 Pro.

Realme GT 7 Pro specifications (expected)

The Realme GT 7 Pro may feature a periscope telephoto camera that is expected to offer a high optical zoom level, according to a Weibo post by tipster Smart Pikachu. He added that the upcoming smartphone is also likely to be equipped with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for security. This is claimed to offer more accurate more accurate fingerprint readings compared to optical scanners.

Previously, the Realme GT 7 Pro was tipped to launch with Qualcomm's yet-unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The chipset is expected to be unveiled in October this year. Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro are expected to be the first phones to launch in China with this chipset. The Realme handset may not be the first to launch with this SoC in China, but it could be the first smartphone to carry this chip in global markets outside China.

Realme GT 7 Pro launch timeline (expected)

The Realme GT 7 Pro is said to launch as a successor to the Realme GT 5 Pro, which was introduced in December 2023. If the launch cycle follows a similar pattern this year, the upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro may be unveiled in December this year.

Notably, the company is set to launch the Realme GT 6 in India as well as globally on June 20.

