Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Redmi 12 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G to Go on Sale for the First Time

Amazon customers can also get a 10 percent instant discount during the Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale via SBI Bank credit card and EMI transactions.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 August 2023 18:06 IST
Redmi 12 5G (pictured) will go on sale for the first time during the Great Freedom Festival 2023

Highlights
  • Redmi 12 5G price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB+128GB model
  • The handset runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset
  • The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W charging

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale is set to kick off on August 4 — Prime subscribers get access half a day before everyone else — and the upcoming sale will run until August 8. During the upcoming sale, you can purchase recently launched handsets that will go on sale for the first time, including the Redmi 12 5G — launched earlier this week — and the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G that was unveiled last month. SBI Bank credit card holders can also avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount on eligible purchases.

During the upcoming Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale, you can purchase the OnePlus Nord CE 3 at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, which is inclusive of a 10 percent instant discount for SBI Bank credit card and EMI transactions. The handset was unveiled in July alongside the more powerful OnePlus Nord 3. It is available in Aqua Surge and Gray Shimmer colour options.

Similarly, the Redmi 12 5G that was launched in India this week, will go on sale for the first time during the upcoming sale. It is the first Android smartphone in India to be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. Pricing for the Redmi 12 5G starts at Rs. 10,000 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone will be sold in Jade Black, Moonstone Silver, and Pastel Blue colourways in India.

Redmi 12 5G specifications

The Redmi 12 5G runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and features a 6.79-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,460 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 450 nits of peak brightness. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the Redmi 12 5G features a dual camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. it also has an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance and has a side mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G specifications

Unveiled in July alongside the OnePlus Nord 3, this handset runs on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13, and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 782G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It sports an Adreno 642L GPU, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM with a 120Hz refresh rate. 

The phone has a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro camera. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Like the Redmi 12 5G, this phone is also equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, but it charges at a much faster rate, with OnePlus' 80W SuperVOOC charging. 

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.79-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2460x1080 pixels
Further reading: Great Freedom Festival 2023, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023, Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Great Freedom Festival Sale, Amazon Sale, Sale Offers, One Plus Nord CE 3, Redmi 12 5G
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
