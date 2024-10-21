Technology News
  Realme GT 7 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, Android 15

Realme GT 7 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, Android 15

Realme's purported phone is listed to run Android 15 OS, which could use Realme UI 6.0.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 October 2024 14:58 IST
Realme GT 7 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, Android 15

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 7 Pro is confirmed to launch in China in October

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A36 had 2,128 and 6,345 single and multi-core scores
  • It was listed on Geekbench with the model number RMX5010
  • The purported device appears to have approximately 14.75GB of RAM
Realme GT 7 Pro is confirmed to launch in China this month. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the purported handset has been spotted on a benchmarking platform, suggesting details about its processor, architecture and RAM. It is speculated to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming flagship chipset, which will be unveiled at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii this week. Notably, this development comes after a tipster suggested Realme GT 7 Pro could also make its debut in India as the country's first smartphone with the aforementioned SoC.

Realme GT 7 Pro Geekbench Listing

Realme GT 7 Pro was spotted on the Geekbench 5 browser and several of its specifications were listed. It is said to have the model number RMX5010 and could be powered by an ARM-based octa-core chipset with a base frequency of 3.53GHz. The processor has eight cores: two performance cores clocked at 4.32GHz and six other cores operating at 3.53GHz. This chipset could be the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (ubiquitously known as Snapdragon 8 Gen 4).

Its SoC may be paired with approximately 14.75GB of RAM and the motherboard is dubbed ‘sun'. In the Geekbench 5.5.1 for Android AArch64 cross-platform benchmark, the Realme GT 7 Pro had 2,128 and 6,345 single and multi-core scores, respectively. The purported smartphone also appears to run on Android 15 OS, which the company recently unveiled in the form of Realme UI 6.0.

Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Previous reports indicate the Realme GT 7 Pro might be equipped with a Samsung-supplied quad micro-curved display with DC dimming. It is speculated to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera, in addition to a periscope telephoto lens, although the specifics of the latter are yet to be revealed. The handset is said to get IP69 dust and water resistance, an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a slim body with a thickness of around 9mm.

The upcoming handset may be backed a 6,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

