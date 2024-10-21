Technology News
English Edition

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Soars Past $68,000 Amid US Election Optimism for Pro-Crypto Policies

On Monday, Bitcoin was trading at $68,771 (roughly Rs. 57.8 lakh) on foreign exchanges.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 October 2024 13:33 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Soars Past $68,000 Amid US Election Optimism for Pro-Crypto Policies

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Michael Förtsch

The crypto sector’s valuation has reached $2.38 trillion as of October 21

Highlights
  • Polkadot, Leo saw gains
  • Litecoin, Polygon recorded profits
  • Neo Coin, Iota registered losses
Advertisement

The crypto market is experiencing a bull run, with analysts attributing the surge to the upcoming US elections. Amid this momentum, Bitcoin has broken free from a three-month price slump. On Monday, October 21, Bitcoin was trading at $68,771 (roughly Rs. 57.8 lakh) on international exchanges, showed CoinMarketCap. Over the last 24 hours, BTC's profit margin rose by around one percent on both national and international exchanges. As per Indian exchanges like CoinSwitch and Giottus, BTC is priced $69,982 (roughly Rs. 58.8 lakh).

“With the US presidential elections approaching soon, investors are optimistic about a more crypto-friendly environment, further driving market activity. Bitcoin is continuing its upward momentum. This surge has attracted record weekly inflows into spot ETFs, with $2 billion (roughly Rs. 16,813 crore) pouring in over the past seven days,” Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets360, commenting on the market status.

Ether logged a price hike of 3.62 percent over the last day. The second-most expensive asset after BTC, ETH, is trading at $2,739 (roughly Rs. 2.3 lakh) on international exchanges, as per CoinMarketCap. On Indian exchanges meanwhile, the pricing of ETH is hovering over the mark of $2,760 (roughly Rs. 2.32 lakh), showed the crypto price tracker by Gadgets360.

“ETH broke out of a symmetrical triangle and showing strong bullish momentum. It can continue going to $2,850 (roughly Rs. 2.40 lakh), where selling pressure might emerge. The structure of a retest here would indicate buying on dips, whereas a drop below the 20-day EMA would indicate bearish sentiment,” Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42 told Gadgets360.

Meanwhile, the market rally also helped most altcoins see gains. Solana, USD Coin, Ripple, Tron, Avalanche, Shiba Inu, and Polkadot -- all tailed BTC and ETH into registering profits on Monday.

Dogecoin, Leo, Litecoin, Cardano, and Polygon also secured profits on the price chart.

“Key altcoins have surged with confidence. Memecoins continue to be among the top gainers this week. A strong finish to the month is expected leading into US elections in November,” Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus told Gadgets360.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 1.76 percent in the last 24 hours. With this, the sector's valuation has reached $2.38 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,00,08,386 crore) as per data by CoinMarketCap.

Stellar, Cronos, Neo Coin, Iota, and Circuits of Value recorded losses.

“We should note here that OND quarter (October-November-December) historically has always been bullish, especially if it is a BTC halving year. Adding to the optimism, the USDT market cap has hit a record $120 billion, (roughly Rs. 10,08,726 crore) reinforcing its position as the world's largest stablecoin. The current US election year is adding fuel to the bullish outlook. Prediction markets are showing increased odds of Donald Trump's victory,” the CoinSwitch markets desk told Gadgets360.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is Coming to PC in January 2025

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Soars Past $68,000 Amid US Election Optimism for Pro-Crypto Policies
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Launch Date, Colour Options, Design Officially Confirmed
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Launched: Specifications, Price
  3. iPhone 17 Pro Models May Come With New Front and Telephoto Cameras
  4. iPhone 16 Plus Review: The One Worth Buying This Year
  5. HMD Fusion Venom-Themed Phone Teased to Launch Soon
  6. OnePlus Addresses Green Line, Motherboard Issues on Phones: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit Up Open-Ear TWS With Up to 24 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Soars Past $68,000 Amid US Election Optimism for Pro-Crypto Policies
  3. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is Coming to PC in January 2025
  4. India Has the Advantage of Second AI - ‘Aspirational India’: PM Modi
  5. OnePlus Acknowledges Green Line, Motherboard Issues in Phones, Reaffirms Quality Commitment: Report
  6. IBM Releases New AI Models for Businesses as GenAI Competition Heats Up
  7. iPhone 17 Pro Series Said to Get 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, 12GB RAM; iPhone 17 Air May Use A19 Chip
  8. HMD Fusion Venom Edition Teased to Launch Soon in Collaboration With Marvel's Venom: The Last Dance
  9. OnePlus 13 Launch Date Confirmed; Colour Options, Design Officially Revealed
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »