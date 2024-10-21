Technology News
HMD Fusion Venom Edition Teased to Launch Soon in Collaboration With Marvel's Venom: The Last Dance

HMD Fusion is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 October 2024 11:20 IST
Photo Credit: HMD

HMD Fusion (pictured) was unveiled in September this year

  • HMD Fusion comes with a 50-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The smartphone comes with an IP52-rated build
  • The HMD Fusion supports 33W wired fast charging
HMD Fusion was unveiled in September this year at IFA 2024. The handset is compatible with Smart Outfits, which are interchangeable cases that can add features to the phone. The handset has an IP52-rated build and can be repaired using an iFixit kit. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, a 108-megapixel main camera unit, and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The company has now teased the launch of a special edition variant of the phone in collaboration with Marvel's upcoming Venom: The Last Dance movie.

HMD Fusion Venom Edition

HMD shared a teaser for a special edition Fusion phone in collaboration with Marvel's Venom: The Last Dance, which releases in theatres on October 25, in an X post. It is teased with the tagline, "the Ultimate Symbiotic Phone." The Venom edition is expected to incorporate design elements inspired by the film, while most other features and specifications will likely remain the same as the existing version.

HMD Fusion Price, Specifications

The HMD Fusion starts at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 24,000). It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and ships with Android 14. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the HMD Fusion carries a dual rear camera unit including a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera has a 50-megapixel sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, OTG, USB Type-C port, and WiFi. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

HMD Fusion can be used with interchangeable covers called Smart Outfits which can add functionalities. For instance, the Flashy Outfit has a built-in ring light for use with both the front and back cameras which controls mood light and more, or the IP68-rated Rugged Outfit which has wireless charging support and an emergency (ICE) button. 

OnePlus 13 Launch Date Confirmed; Colour Options, Design Officially Revealed
