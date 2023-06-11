Technology News

Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Realme 11 Pro+ 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Both the Realme 11 Pro 5G series smartphones are going to be available in three colour options — Astral Black, Oasis Green, and Sunrise Beige.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 11 June 2023 10:00 IST
Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Realme 11 Pro+ 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme 11 Pro is available in 3 configurations while Realme 11 Pro+ will come in 2 storage configurations

Highlights
  • Both handsets are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoCs
  • Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ run Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 skin
  • Both models pack 5,000mAh batteries

Realme 11 Pro 5G series — including the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ — was launched in India on June 8. Both the 5G handsets launched together are. available under the price range of Rs. 30,000. and come in various storage and colour options. Before their launch in India, the Realme 1 Pro 5G series handsets debuted in China in May 2023. Both the handsets, which will available for purchase on Amazon, the Realme website and select retail stores starting June 16, share some similarities and differences.

To put things in perspective, here's a comparison between the newly launched smartphones from the Realme 11 Pro 5G series — the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+.

Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Realme 11 Pro+ 5G price in India

Both the handsets from Realme, launched in India on June 8, will be available for purchase in the coming week. The Realme 11 Pro 5G is available in three configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the smartphone is listed at Rs. 23,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage comes comes at Rs. 24,999. Another variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is marked at Rs. 27,999. The phone can be purchased starting June 16.

On the other hand, the high-end variant of the series, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G can be purchased in two storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option comes at Rs. 27,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is listed at Rs. 29,999. The phone will be available for sale starting June 15.

However, both the smartphones are going to be available in three colour options — Astral Black, Oasis Green, and Sunrise Beige.

Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Realme 11 Pro+ 5G specifications

Starting with the display, the Realme 11 Pro+ features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+, along with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Realme 11 Pro also sports the same display and screen specification.

In the camera department, the Realme 11 Pro 5G gets a dual rear camera unit. The setup is led by a 100-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The handset also gets a 16-megapixel front camera sensor housed in a centrally aligned punch-hole slot on the top of the display.

On other hand, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G houses a triple rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 primary sensor. The smartphone also has an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor in the setup. The handset also features a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

In terms of similarities, both handsets feature dual nano SIM support, and run Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 skin on top. Both Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoCs. Both models pack 5,000mAh batteries. While the Realme 11 Pro+ have 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support, the Realme 11 Pro 5G get 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Realme 11 Pro+

Realme 11 Pro+

  • Good
  • Excellent in-hand feel
  • Brilliant display
  • Good performance
  • Long battery life, fast charging
  • Good front camera
  • Bad
  • Bloated software with ads
  • Rear cameras need better optimisation
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Further reading: Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro vs Realme 11 Pro Plus
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022.
