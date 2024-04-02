Technology News

Realme GT Neo 6 SE Design Officially Teased Ahead of April Launch

Realme GT Neo 6 SE smartphone is set to launch in April.

Updated: 2 April 2024 12:04 IST
Realme GT Neo 6 SE Design Officially Teased Ahead of April Launch

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 6 SE will feature BOE's 8T LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution

Highlights
  • It is teased to offer peak brightness of 6000 nits
  • Realme GT Neo 6 SE will be powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC
  • Realme GT Neo 5 SE was released in April 2023
Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme GT Neo 6 SE this month. While the Chinese brand has mostly remained tight lipped about its next smartphone, it has now begun hinting at a few design elements. The latest teasers of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE imply that it will maintain the company's existing design language. The display of the handset is confirmed to offer a remarkable and never heard of peak brightness of 6,000 nits. It is confirmed to ship with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC.

Through Weibo, Realme has shared an image of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE offering a glimpse of the design. The image shows the handset from the front. It has a slightly curved screen with minimal bezels. The display has a hole punch cutout in the centre to house the selfie shooter. The official image hints that the upcoming device will arrive with familiar design cues from previous GT Neo series smartphones.

A couple of days ago Realme confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 6 SE will feature BOE's 8T LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 6,000 nits. The display is teased to offer up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC.

The Realme GT Neo 6 SE recently received certification from China's TENAA website with the model number RMX3850. It also appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website with Android 14 operating system, Adreno 732 GPU, and 16GB of RAM. It scored 1,389 in single-core testing and 3,960 points in multi-core testing.

Realme's GT Neo 5 went official in February last year, with the Realme GT Neo 5 SE following in April. The latter is powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC. The Realme GT Neo 6 SE is also confirmed to be launch sometime in April. 

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G?
