Realme Narzo 60 series India launch date has been confirmed by the company on Tuesday via a media invite. The launch will include the Realme Narzo 60 5G and Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, which will be available on sale via Amazon in India. The phones have been teased to come with a curved display and might offer up to 1TB of internal storage. The Realme Narzo 60 5G is tipped to come with a 100-megapixel rear camera setup. The vanilla model might share a similar design language with the Realme 11 5G.

The Realme Narzo 60 5G and Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G will be launched on July 6 at 12pm IST in India, the company confirmed.

Realme's India website and Amazon India carry an identical microsite that suggests designs and features of the new Realme Narzo 60 series. Interested users can now sign up to get the latest notifications about the event. The brand has also sent media invites for the launch. However, the price details and other key specifications of the upcoming phone are not known at this moment.

The new Realme Narzo 60 lineup is teased to come with a 61-degree curved display with thin bezels. They will offer memory capacity to store over 250,000 photos on the phone, suggesting 1TB of storage support via microSD card.

A recent leak suggested a Martian Horizon colour option for the Realme Narzo 60 5G. It is expected to carry a 100-megapixel rear camera setup as well. The Realme Narzo 60 5G is expected to be a rebranded version of the Realme 11 5G that was unveiled in China in May with a starting price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Realme Narzo 60 5G earlier appeared on Geekbench benchmarking website with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and 6GB of RAM. It could run on Android 13 with the company's customised Realme UI 4.0 skin on top.

