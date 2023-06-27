Technology News

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 60 5G Will Launch in India on July 6: All Details

Realme Narzo 60 series will include the Realme Narzo 60 5G and Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 June 2023 16:21 IST
Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 60 5G Will Launch in India on July 6: All Details

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 60 lineup is teased to come with a 61-degree curved display

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 60 series teased to offer 1TB of storage
  • The launch event will begin at 12pm IST.
  • Realme Narzo 60 5G could be a rebadged version of the Realme 11 5G

Realme Narzo 60 series India launch date has been confirmed by the company on Tuesday via a media invite. The launch will include the Realme Narzo 60 5G and Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, which will be available on sale via Amazon in India. The phones have been teased to come with a curved display and might offer up to 1TB of internal storage. The Realme Narzo 60 5G is tipped to come with a 100-megapixel rear camera setup. The vanilla model might share a similar design language with the Realme 11 5G. 

The Realme Narzo 60 5G and Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G will be launched on July 6 at 12pm IST in India, the company confirmed. 

Realme's India website and Amazon India carry an identical microsite that suggests designs and features of the new Realme Narzo 60 series. Interested users can now sign up to get the latest notifications about the event. The brand has also sent media invites for the launch. However, the price details and other key specifications of the upcoming phone are not known at this moment.

The new Realme Narzo 60 lineup is teased to come with a 61-degree curved display with thin bezels. They will offer memory capacity to store over 250,000 photos on the phone, suggesting 1TB of storage support via microSD card. 

A recent leak suggested a Martian Horizon colour option for the Realme Narzo 60 5G. It is expected to carry a 100-megapixel rear camera setup as well. The Realme Narzo 60 5G is expected to be a rebranded version of the Realme 11 5G that was unveiled in China in May with a starting price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Realme Narzo 60 5G earlier appeared on Geekbench benchmarking website with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and 6GB of RAM. It could run on Android 13 with the company's customised Realme UI 4.0 skin on top. 

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 60 series, Realme Narzo 60 5G, Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo Series, Realme, Realme Narzo 60 5G Specifications, Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Launch Tipped for September; Price, Specifications Leaked
Alpine F1 Team Secures Funding From Investor Group Backed by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 60 5G Will Launch in India on July 6: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Tipped: Check Here
  2. iQoo 11S, iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds Launch Will Take Place on This Date
  3. Realme Narzo 60 Series With Curved Display to Launch in India on This Date
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 Price in India, Unboxing Video Surface Online: See Here
  5. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Variant Camera Details Revealed: Check Here
  6. Amazfit Cheetah, Cheetah Pro Smartwatches With AI-powered Zepp Coach Launched
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Leaked Images Suggest the Phone Could Look Like This
  8. Japanese Researchers Develop Wearable Robotic Arms to 'Unlock Creativity'
  9. Vivo Y36 vs Oppo A78 5G: Know the Price in India, Specifications
  10. iPhone 15 Pro Volume and Mute Button Layout Leaked: View Images Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Tech Giants Could Face Fines Worth Up to 5 Percent of Annual Turnover Under Proposed Australian Laws
  2. iQoo 11S, iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds Launch Set for July 6, Teased to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  3. Automakers Plan a Second Life for Old EV Batteries, but That Depends How Long the First Is
  4. OnePlus 12 Tipped to Launch in December; Leaked Specifications Hint at Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC: Details
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Live Images Leak Online, Hint at Imminent Launch: Details
  6. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Carry Recovered Prices Into June End Amid Market Volatility
  7. Oppo A78 4G Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped, Said to Launch Soon
  8. Apple Watch Ultra Refresh, 30-Inch iMac, iPad Air, More in Pipeline: Mark Gurman
  9. Spy Shot of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Confirms Its Biggest Upgrade for This Year: Details
  10. Byju’s Tells Investors It Will Submit Long-Delayed 2022 Audited Earnings to Indian Regulators by September
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.