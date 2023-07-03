Technology News
Realme Narzo 60 Series Pre-Bookings in India to Start on July 6; RAM, Storage Details Teased

Realme Narzo 60 series claimed to debut as India's first 24GB RAM + 1TB storage smartphone.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 July 2023 16:24 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 60 5G series is teased to come with curved displays with 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 60 5G and Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G will be launched on July 6
  • They are expected to launch with a starting price of Rs. 17,999
  • Realme Narzo 60 series is teased to come with up to 12GB of RAM

Realme Narzo 60 series is scheduled to launch in India on July 6. The lineup will include the regular Realme Narzo 60 5G and the Narzo 60 Pro 5G. The Chinese smartphone brand has now revealed the pre-reservation details for the upcoming models. Realme will offer discounts for customers pre-ordering the handsets through the company website and Amazon starting next week. Both the models are teased to come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The new series comes as a successor to the Realme Narzo 50 lineup that debuted last year.

Realme will start accepting pre-reservations for the Realme Narzo 60 series in Cosmic Black and Mars Orange shades through its official website in India and Amazon from July 6 at 1:00pm IST. Customers pre-ordering the Realme Narzo 60 Pro will receive Rs. 1,500 discount while customers pre-booking the vanilla Realme Narzo 60 5G will get Rs. 1,000 discount. Both the models will offer six months extended warranty as well.

The Realme Narzo 60 5G and Narzo 60 Pro 5G are listed to be available with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. The inbuilt RAM is said to support expansion up to 12GB using unutilised internal storage. The handsets are claimed to debut as India's first 24GB RAM and 1TB storage smartphones. However, the 1TB storage support might be offered through a microSD card.

Moreover, the upcoming Narzo series models are teased to come with curved displays with 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) frequency eye protection. Further, they will have a 2.3mm narrow chin.

The Realme Narzo 60 5G and Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G will be launched in India on July 6 at 12pm IST. Realme's India website and Amazon have identical microsites teasing the specifications of the upcoming series. They are expected to launch with a starting price of Rs. 17,999. Presumably, the handsets will be quite similar to the Realme 11 5G.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro ? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
