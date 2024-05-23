Technology News

Realme Narzo N65 5G India Launch Set for May 28; to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

Realme Narzo N65 5G will come with a Rainwater Smart Touch feature.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2024 12:40 IST
Realme Narzo N65 5G India Launch Set for May 28; to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo N65 5G is teased in a golden colour option

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo N65 5G is said to succeed the Realme Narzo N55
  • The upcoming handset is likely to come with upgrades over the older one
  • The Realme Narzo N65 5G will come with an IP54 rating
Advertisement

Realme Narzo N65 5G will launch in India next week. The company has announced the launch date of the smartphone and confirmed some of its key features. The design of the handset has also been revealed. It is seen with a large circular rear camera module. The upcoming handset is said to succeed the Realme Narzo N55, which was unveiled in the country in April 2023 with a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and a 64-megapixel dual rear camera system. 

Realme Narzo N65 5G launch date, key features

Realme India confirmed in a press note that the Narzo N65 5G will launch in India on May 28 at 12pm IST. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset and come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance as well as the Rainwater Smart Touch feature. The Amazon Specials tag on the launch announcement's promotional image also confirms the handset's Amazon availability.realme narzo n65 5g realme inline Realme Narzo N65 5G

Notably, the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC is also found on the Realme C65 5G, which launched in India on April 26. It is available in India at a starting price of Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB + 64GB option via Flipkart and the Realme India website. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch HD+ display, an AI-backed 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support.

Realme Narzo N65 5G design

The Realme Narzo N65 5G is seen with a large, circular camera unit placed centrally towards the top of the back panel. It houses two camera sensors and an LED flash unit. The phone is seen in a golden colour option with a glossy finish. The right edge of the handset appears to house the power button and the volume rocker.

We are likely to learn more about the Realme Narzo N65 5G closer to its launch date. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo N55 features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ screen, a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme Narzo N65 5G, Realme Narzo N65 5G India launch, Realme Narzo N65 5G speciifcations, Realme, Realme C65 5G
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop Introduced As Company’s First Copilot+ PCs: Price, Features
Poco F6 Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features, Specifications, and More
Realme Narzo N65 5G India Launch Set for May 28; to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus May Launch a Phone With Satellite Connectivity: Report
  2. Google Pixel 8 Will Reportedly Be Manufactured in India by This Firm
  3. Realme Buds Air 6 With Up to 50dB ANC Debut in India: Check Price
  4. Microsoft Adds GPT-4o to Azure, Unveils Copilot AI Agents
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 to Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC: Report
  6. iPhone 16 Pro Models Tipped to Get Two New Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S19 Series, Vivo Watch GT Launch Confirmed for May 30; Colourways, Camera Details Teased
  2. Realme Narzo N65 5G India Launch Set for May 28; to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  3. US Lawmakers Pass FIT21 Crypto Bill That May Regulate SEC’s Involvement in Sector Oversight
  4. Google Pixel 8 to Be Manufactured in India by Dixon Technologies in Q3 2024: Report
  5. Noise Luna Ring Gets AI-Powered Wellness Coach and Other Features With Latest Update
  6. Microsoft Adds GPT-4o Support for Azure, Unveils Copilot AI Agents for Automation
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 to Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Exclusively: Report
  8. Honor 200 Series to Come With Company's New Four-Layer AI; Launch Timeline Confirmed, Design Teased
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Seemingly Teased With New Website, Live-Action Videos
  10. CyberPowerPC Enters India, Will Introduce Its Gaming Rigs and Configurators in the Market
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »