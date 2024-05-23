Realme Narzo N65 5G will launch in India next week. The company has announced the launch date of the smartphone and confirmed some of its key features. The design of the handset has also been revealed. It is seen with a large circular rear camera module. The upcoming handset is said to succeed the Realme Narzo N55, which was unveiled in the country in April 2023 with a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and a 64-megapixel dual rear camera system.

Realme Narzo N65 5G launch date, key features

Realme India confirmed in a press note that the Narzo N65 5G will launch in India on May 28 at 12pm IST. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset and come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance as well as the Rainwater Smart Touch feature. The Amazon Specials tag on the launch announcement's promotional image also confirms the handset's Amazon availability.

Notably, the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC is also found on the Realme C65 5G, which launched in India on April 26. It is available in India at a starting price of Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB + 64GB option via Flipkart and the Realme India website. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch HD+ display, an AI-backed 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support.

Realme Narzo N65 5G design

The Realme Narzo N65 5G is seen with a large, circular camera unit placed centrally towards the top of the back panel. It houses two camera sensors and an LED flash unit. The phone is seen in a golden colour option with a glossy finish. The right edge of the handset appears to house the power button and the volume rocker.

We are likely to learn more about the Realme Narzo N65 5G closer to its launch date. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo N55 features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ screen, a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.