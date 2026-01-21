Technology News
English Edition

Realme Neo 8 Pricing Details, Memory Configurations Leaked Ahead of Launch

Realme Neo 8 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 January 2026 16:21 IST
Realme Neo 8 Pricing Details, Memory Configurations Leaked Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Neo 8 will come in purple, grey and white shades

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme confirms Samsung 165Hz OLED display for Neo 8
  • The Realme Neo 8 will pack an 8,000mAh battery with bypass charging
  • The phone will offer periscope camera and flagship durability ratings
Advertisement

Realme Neo 8 is set to be unveiled in China on January 22. The company has already revealed several key features, including its display, chipset, battery details and more. Ahead of its official debut in China, a fresh report suggests that multiple configurations of the handset have surfaced online through internal sources, offering an early indication of how the smartphone may be positioned across different price tiers. These details hint at a wide range of options aimed at users with varying performance and storage needs.

Realme Neo 8 Price, Memory Configurations (Expected)

Prices and storage variants of the upcoming Realme Neo 8 have surfaced online from Oppo's customer support platform (via Gizmochina) in China. The report says the screenshot shows four storage variants of the Realme Neo 8. These include 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB.

The report suggests that the 12GB + 256GB variant of the Realme Neo 8 could cost CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 34,200), while the 12GB + 512GB version may be priced at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 40,800). Meanwhile, the higher 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB options could be listed at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 38,200), CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 44,700) and CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 51,300), respectively.

Realme has confirmed that the Neo 8 handset will launch in China on January 22. It will be available in Cyber Purple, Mecha Grey, and Origin White (translated from Chinese) finishes with transparent back panels.

The Realme Neo 8 will feature a Samsung Display M14 OLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits. The display is said to offer a 8ms response time and include eye protection features with reduced strobe effects. For security, the handset will use an in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that can work even with wet hands, according to the company.

The upcoming Realme Neo 8 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and is claimed to score over 3.58 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark. It will run on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 and include several AI-backed features such as AI one-click flash memory, AI live dialogue, and AI smart documents. The phone will pack an 8,000mAh battery with support for bypass charging and is claimed to deliver up to five years of sustained battery performance.

For imaging, the Realme Neo 8 will feature a triple rear camera setup, including a periscope telephoto lens capable of up to 120x zoom. Realme has also confirmed IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with Crystal Armor Glass for added durability. The smartphone will also include an X-axis linear motor for haptics, a super-linear stereo speaker system, and connectivity features such as dual-band GPS, triple-band Beidou and GPS support, and NFC.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Realme Neo 8 Price, Realme Neo 8 Features, Realme Neo 8 Specifications, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Microsoft Will Reportedly Launch Ad-Supported Free Xbox Cloud Gaming Tier This Year
Realme Neo 8 Pricing Details, Memory Configurations Leaked Ahead of Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 18 Pro Series Expected to Debut With Dynamic Island, Tipster Claims
  2. Best Laser Printers with Scanners That You Can Buy in India Right Now
  3. Here's How Much the Motorola Signature Could Cost in India
  4. Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Arrive in Six Colourways
  6. Realme 15T Review
  7. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G India Launch Gets Delayed
  8. Deepinder Goyal to Step Down as Eternal CEO: Here's Who Will Suceed Him
  9. iQOO 15 Ultra Scores Over 4.5 Million Points on AnTuTu Benchmark
  10. OnePlus Says India Operations 'Normal' Amid Claims of Internal Collapse
#Latest Stories
  1. Shambala Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About Aadi Saikumar Starrer Movie
  2. Deepinder Goyal to Step Down as Eternal CEO; Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa Named Successor
  3. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says AI’s Real Test Is Whether It Reaches Beyond Big Tech: Report
  4. Meta's New AI Team Delivered First Key Models Internally This Month, CTO Says
  5. Apple Pay Reportedly Likely to Launch in India Soon; iPhone Maker Said to Be in Talks With Card Networks
  6. Netflix Will Now Pay All Cash for Warner Bros. to Keep Paramount at Bay
  7. Xbox Game Pass Wave 2 Lineup for January Announced: Death Stranding Director's Cut, Space Marine 2 and More
  8. Best Laser Printers with Scanners That You Can Buy in India Right Now
  9. Samsung Sound Tower 2026 Lineup Launched in India With Up to 18 Hours of Playback, 240W Output: Price, Features
  10. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max to Feature Centre-Aligned Selfie Camera Housed Inside Smaller Dynamic Island, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »