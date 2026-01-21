Realme Neo 8 is set to be unveiled in China on January 22. The company has already revealed several key features, including its display, chipset, battery details and more. Ahead of its official debut in China, a fresh report suggests that multiple configurations of the handset have surfaced online through internal sources, offering an early indication of how the smartphone may be positioned across different price tiers. These details hint at a wide range of options aimed at users with varying performance and storage needs.

Realme Neo 8 Price, Memory Configurations (Expected)

Prices and storage variants of the upcoming Realme Neo 8 have surfaced online from Oppo's customer support platform (via Gizmochina) in China. The report says the screenshot shows four storage variants of the Realme Neo 8. These include 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB.

The report suggests that the 12GB + 256GB variant of the Realme Neo 8 could cost CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 34,200), while the 12GB + 512GB version may be priced at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 40,800). Meanwhile, the higher 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB options could be listed at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 38,200), CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 44,700) and CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 51,300), respectively.

Realme has confirmed that the Neo 8 handset will launch in China on January 22. It will be available in Cyber Purple, Mecha Grey, and Origin White (translated from Chinese) finishes with transparent back panels.

The Realme Neo 8 will feature a Samsung Display M14 OLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits. The display is said to offer a 8ms response time and include eye protection features with reduced strobe effects. For security, the handset will use an in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that can work even with wet hands, according to the company.

The upcoming Realme Neo 8 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and is claimed to score over 3.58 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark. It will run on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 and include several AI-backed features such as AI one-click flash memory, AI live dialogue, and AI smart documents. The phone will pack an 8,000mAh battery with support for bypass charging and is claimed to deliver up to five years of sustained battery performance.

For imaging, the Realme Neo 8 will feature a triple rear camera setup, including a periscope telephoto lens capable of up to 120x zoom. Realme has also confirmed IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with Crystal Armor Glass for added durability. The smartphone will also include an X-axis linear motor for haptics, a super-linear stereo speaker system, and connectivity features such as dual-band GPS, triple-band Beidou and GPS support, and NFC.