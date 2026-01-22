Realme Neo 8 was launched in China on Thursday, and the latest Neo series smartphone from the Oppo subsidiary comes in three colourways with an 8,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging support. The Realme Neo 8 runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, alongside up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Realme Neo 8 has an IP66+IP68+IP69 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Realme Neo 8 Price, Availability

Realme Neo 8 price is set at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 16GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage models are priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 35,000), CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 38,000), CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 41,000) and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 48,000), respectively.

The Realme Neo 8 is currently available for purchase in China in Cyber ​​Purple, Mech Gray and Origin White (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Realme Neo 8 Specifications, Features

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) Realme Neo 8 runs on Android 16 based Realme UI 7.0 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,272x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display made using Samsung's M14 materials is touted to deliver up to 3,800 nits brightness. It has an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, alongside up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

Realme Neo 8

Photo Credit: Realme

The company has equipped the handset with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Realme Neo 8 has an ultrasonic 3D fingerprint sensor for authentication. It boasts a crystal armour glass for scratch and drop resistance. It features Sky Signal Chip S1 for enhanced signal location optimisations. Realme says the handset will receive three major Android version updates and four years of security updates.

Connectivity options on the Realme Neo 8 include Bluetooth 6.0, 5G, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, USB Type-C port and Wi-Fi 7. Sensors onboard include a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, electronic compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, and infrared remote control. It has an IP66+IP68+IP69 rated build and is equipped with dual stereo speakers.

The Realme Neo 8 has an 8,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The battery supports bypass charging. It measures 8.30mm in thickness and has 215g weight.