The Realme Neo 8 is set to be launched in China on January 22. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the company has revealed key specifications of the upcoming handset, including its battery, ingress protection, and display features. It is confirmed to pack an 8,000mAh battery, which is claimed to be among the largest in its segment. The Realme Neo 8 will also feature up to IP69 ingress protection and an X-axis linear motor for haptics.

Realme Neo 8 Key Specifications

According to Realme's Weibo post, the Realme Neo 8's 8,000mAh battery is among the largest in the segment. The company claims it can deliver up to 1.5 hours of TikTok streaming, up to two hours of online chat, and up to two hours of gaming, with at least 51 percent of charge left.

The upcoming Realme handset's battery is also teased to deliver up to five years of sustained performance and offer support for bypass charging.

For durability, the Realme Neo 8 will come with an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ingress protection rating, promising full protection against dust and water. It has Crystal Armor Glass on top for improved scratch and drop protection. The China-based company has equipped its upcoming smartphone with an in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which is claimed to work even with wet hands.

Apart from this, the Realme Neo 8 is teased to feature an X-axis linear motor for haptics and a “super-linear” stereo speaker setup. For connectivity, the handset will be equipped with dual-band GPS and triple-band Beidou and GPS, in addition to NFC support.

The upcoming Realme handset is also confirmed to have artificial intelligence (AI)-backed features, including AI one-click flash memory, AI live dialogue, and AI smart documents (translated from Chinese). It will run on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0.

The company previously confirmed that Realme Neo 8 will sport Samsung Display's M14 OLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 6,500 nits peak brightness. It is claimed to have a response time of 8ms and offer eye protection features, with lower strobe effects and lower brightness.

The handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. It is teased to have an AnTuTu benchmark score of more than 3.58 million points. For optics, the Realme Neo 8 will be equipped with a triple rear camera system, with one of the sensors offering 120x zoom, likely through a periscope telephoto lens.

We can expect more details about the Realme Neo 8 to be revealed in the days leading up to its January 22 launch.