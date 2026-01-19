Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme Neo 8 Key Specifications Including 8,000mAh Battery, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Confirmed

Realme Neo 8 Key Specifications Including 8,000mAh Battery, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Confirmed

The Realme Neo 8 will be launched in China on January 22.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 January 2026 18:08 IST
Realme Neo 8 Key Specifications Including 8,000mAh Battery, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Confirmed

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

The Realme Neo 8 (pictured) is confirmed to come in a Cyber Purple colourway

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme Neo 8 will pack an 8,000mAh battery with bypass charging
  • The phone gets IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust resistance
  • The Neo 8 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 with 3.58M AnTuTu score
Advertisement

The Realme Neo 8 is set to be launched in China on January 22. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the company has revealed key specifications of the upcoming handset, including its battery, ingress protection, and display features. It is confirmed to pack an 8,000mAh battery, which is claimed to be among the largest in its segment. The Realme Neo 8 will also feature up to IP69 ingress protection and an X-axis linear motor for haptics.

Realme Neo 8 Key Specifications

According to Realme's Weibo post, the Realme Neo 8's 8,000mAh battery is among the largest in the segment. The company claims it can deliver up to 1.5 hours of TikTok streaming, up to two hours of online chat, and up to two hours of gaming, with at least 51 percent of charge left.

The upcoming Realme handset's battery is also teased to deliver up to five years of sustained performance and offer support for bypass charging.

For durability, the Realme Neo 8 will come with an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ingress protection rating, promising full protection against dust and water. It has Crystal Armor Glass on top for improved scratch and drop protection. The China-based company has equipped its upcoming smartphone with an in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which is claimed to work even with wet hands.

Apart from this, the Realme Neo 8 is teased to feature an X-axis linear motor for haptics and a “super-linear” stereo speaker setup. For connectivity, the handset will be equipped with dual-band GPS and triple-band Beidou and GPS, in addition to NFC support.

The upcoming Realme handset is also confirmed to have artificial intelligence (AI)-backed features, including AI one-click flash memory, AI live dialogue, and AI smart documents (translated from Chinese). It will run on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0.

The company previously confirmed that Realme Neo 8 will sport Samsung Display's M14 OLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 6,500 nits peak brightness. It is claimed to have a response time of 8ms and offer eye protection features, with lower strobe effects and lower brightness.

The handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. It is teased to have an AnTuTu benchmark score of more than 3.58 million points. For optics, the Realme Neo 8 will be equipped with a triple rear camera system, with one of the sensors offering 120x zoom, likely through a periscope telephoto lens.

We can expect more details about the Realme Neo 8 to be revealed in the days leading up to its January 22 launch.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Realme Neo 8, Realme Neo 8 Specifications, Realme Neo 8 features, Realme Neo 8 Launch, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Asus Reportedly Halts Smartphone Launches ‘Temporarily’ to Focus on AI Robots, Smart Glasses

Related Stories

Realme Neo 8 Key Specifications Including 8,000mAh Battery, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Confirmed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Neo 8 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of January 22 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Colourways Spotted in Leaked SIM Tray Images
  3. Terminally Ill Fan May Be Able to Play GTA 6 Ahead of Release
  4. Sarvam Maya OTT Release: Know Everything About This Malayalam Fantasy Drama Film
  5. Oakley Meta HSTN Smart Glasses Review
  6. Global RAM Shortage Is Now Causing GPU, Storage Drive Prices to Skyrocket
  7. Honor Magic 8 Pro Air, Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Launched At These Prices
  8. Viruses and Bacteria Evolve Differently in Space, ISS Study Finds
  9. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online
  10. Here's How Much the Realme P4 Power Could Cost in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Global RAM Shortage Is Reportedly Causing GPU, Storage Drive Prices to Skyrocket
  2. Viruses and Bacteria Evolve Differently in Space, ISS Study Finds
  3. Rockstar Games Said to Have Granted a Terminally Ill Fan's Wish to Play GTA 6
  4. Oppo K15 Turbo Series Tipped to Feature Built-in Cooling Fans; Oppo K15 Pro Model Said to Get MediaTek Chipset
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Said to Feature Dual Ultra-Thin Glass OLED Panel to Reduce Crease Visibility
  6. Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Launched Alongside Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme Neo 8 Key Specifications Including 8,000mAh Battery, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Confirmed
  8. Astronomers Find Massive Iron-Rich Feature Lurking Under the Ring Nebula
  9. Asus Reportedly Halts Smartphone Launches ‘Temporarily’ to Focus on AI Robots, Smart Glasses
  10. JioHotstar Announces Monthly Subscription Plans Across Mobile, Super, and Premium Tiers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »