Realme Neo 8 Launch Date in China Announced After Company Confirms 165Hz Samsung Display

The Realme Neo 8 is confirmed to sport Samsung Display’s latest M14 OLED panel.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 January 2026 13:26 IST
Realme Neo 8 Launch Date in China Announced After Company Confirms 165Hz Samsung Display

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

Realme Neo 8's Cyber Purple colourway has been teased by the company

Highlights
  • Realme Neo 8 will be launched in China on January 22
  • The handset's OLED display is teased to support a 165Hz refresh rate
  • Realme claims the Neo 8 crossed 3.58 million points on AnTuTu
The Realme Neo 8 is set to debut in China soon, and its launch date has been announced. The handset is expected to arrive as the successor to the Realme Neo 7, which was introduced in December 2024. Ahead of its launch, the company has several details about the handset. It is confirmed to be equipped with a display sourced from Samsung's display manufacturing division, supporting a refresh rate of up to 165Hz.

Realme Neo 7 China Launch Date

In a Weibo post, the company announced that the Realme Neo 8 will be launched in China on January 22 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). Realme, notably, had previously scheduled a launch event for the upcoming handset on January 12, but only revealed key details about its display. It is now expected to be unveiled on January 22 in China, alongside the Realme Buds Air 8.

The Realme Neo 8 is confirmed to sport Samsung Display's M14 OLED panel. It will support a 165Hz refresh rate. The recently launched iQOO 15, notably, also comes with the same panel. The latest display technology from the South Korean tech conglomerate features luminescent materials that are claimed to offer lower power consumption and a longer lifespan.

The upcoming Realme smartphone is also teased to come with an ultrasonic 3D fingerprint sensor, which supports fingerprint recognition even with wet hands. The display will have Crystal Armor Glass (translated from Chinese) protection, offering more scratch and drop resistance. For ergonomics, the Realme Neo 8 is teased with large R-angle corners.

Apart from this, the Cyber Purple colourway of the upcoming Realme smartphone has also been teased. It features a transparent cover, showcasing some of its internal design elements, similar to Nothing smartphones. Realme's signature Awakening Halo lighting feature is visible along with an NFC label, adjacent to the camera island.

The Realme Neo 8 is confirmed to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which was announced in November. This SoC, notably, already powers recently launched phones like the OnePlus 15R and the Motorola Signature. The company claims its performance figures have crossed the 3.58 million mark on the AnTuTu benchmark. For optics, the Realme Neo 8 is confirmed to be equipped with a triple rear camera system, with one of the sensors offering 120x zoom.

We can expect more details about the Realme Neo 8 to be revealed in the days leading up to its January 22 launch.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
CMF Headphone Pro Launched in India With 40mm Drivers, Energy Slider and 100-Hour Battery Life

Featured
