Realme P1 Speed 5G was launched in India on Tuesday alongside the Realme Techlife Studio H1 wireless headphones. The new gaming-focused P series smartphone from Realme runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset and boasts a 6,050mm square stainless steel VC cooling area for heat management. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. The Realme P1 Speed 5G comes as a close sibling of Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G, and Realme P2 Pro 5G.

The Realme Techlife Studio H1 come as the company's first wireless headphones in India. They support LDAC Audio Codec and come with Hi-Res Certification.

Realme P1 Speed 5G, Realme Techlife Studio H1 Price in India

Price of Realme P1 Speed 5G starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 20,999. By applying a limited coupon discount of Rs. 2,000, the 8GB and 12GB RAM variants can be purchased for Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively. It is offered in Brushed Blue and Textured Titanium colour options.

The sale of the Realme P1 Speed 5G will begin on October 20, 12:00am IST onwards through Realme.com and Flipkart.

Meanwhile, the Realme Techlife Studio H1 are priced at Rs. 4,999. As an introductory offer, the headphones can be grabbed for a discounted price of Rs. 4,499. They come in Black, Red, and White colours and will go on sale from 21 October through Realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra and other mainline channels

Realme P1 Speed 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme P1 Speed 5G runs on Android 14 based realme UI 5.0 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+(1,080x2,400 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 92.65 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 2,000nits peak brightness. The display has a Rainwater Smart Touch feature. Under the hood, the handset has an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy, along with 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. With Dynamic RAM feature the available memory can be expanded up to 26GB.

Realme P1 Speed 5G stainless has a Steel VC cooling system with an area of 6050mm square. It is claimed to offer 90fps for multiple games. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel AI camera unit. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the new Realme P1 Speed 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an acceleration sensor, gyroscope, magnetic induction sensor, flicker sensor and light sensor. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Realme P1 Speed 5G boasts a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. It measures 161.7x74.7x7.6mm and weighs 185 grams.

Realme Techlife Studio H1 Features

The Realme Techlife Studio H1 headphones boast 40mm dynamic bass drivers and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. They have Hi-res certification and support LDAC, AAC, and SBC audio codecs. The headphones have 43dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation feature for an uninterrupted audio experience. This feature uses both feedforward and feedback microphones to detect and neutralise external noise.

Realme Techlife Studio H1

Photo Credit: Realme

With three level Smart ANC, the Realme Techlife Studio H1 are claimed to automatically adjust the level of noise cancellation according to wearers environment or preference. The foldable headphones feature volume control, on-off control, and ANC control. They offer 32ohm impedance and a frequency response range of 20Hz-40,000Hz.

The Realme Techlife Studio H1 feature Spatial Audio Effect technology and offer an 80ms low latency rate. The headphones pack a 600mAh battery that is said to deliver up to 70 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.