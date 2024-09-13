Realme P2 Pro 5G was launched in India on Friday alongside the Realme Pad 2 Lite. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and a 5,200mAh battery with support for 80W wired SuperVOOC charging. It is equipped with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED screen, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset comes with an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance as well as shock-absorbing Armorshell protection. The phone will be available in the country in three RAM and storage configurations.

Realme P2 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability

Realme P2 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. It is offered in Eagle Grey and Parrot Green colourways.

The early bird sale of the handset will take place between 6pm and 8pm IST on September 17. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the Realme India website. As part of the early bird sale, customers can avail of a Rs. 2,000 coupon discount on the Realme P2 Pro 5G. The effective price could be further reduced by an additional Rs. 1,000 using a bank discount offer. Interested buyers can avail of a three-month no-cost EMI option as well.

Realme P2 Pro 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme P2 Pro 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2,000nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The handset is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with an Adreno 710 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4x and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.

For optics, the Realme P2 Pro 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The front camera, on the other hand, has a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Realme has packed a 5,200mAh battery in the P2 Pro with support for 80W wired SuperVOOC charging. The handset is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor and gets an IP65-rating for dust and splash resistance. It comes with shock-absorbing Armorshell protection as well. Connectivity options include dual SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port.