Amazon is set to kick start its Prime Day 2025 sale in India on July 12. The sale, confirmed to run through July 14, will offer a wide variety of products at discounted rates. Ahead of its commencement, the e-commerce site has announced some early discount deals for shoppers. Additionally, Amazon has now introduced a cashback program called Rewards Gold, offering buyers up to 5 percent cashback when they use Amazon Pay for payments across select categories.

Amazon Pay Launches Rewards Gold Program in India

Amazon confirmed in a press release that with the Amazon Pay Rewards Gold program, Prime members can get 5 percent cashback, while non-Prime users can enjoy 3 percent cashback on eligible transactions. To qualify for this benefit, users will have to complete 25 transactions using Amazon Pay for shopping or bill payments. Upon qualification, users will earn cashback on every transaction across various categories and merchants.

The company notes that customers can boost their savings ahead of Amazon India's Prime Day 2025 sale with the Rewards Gold program. The required 25 Amazon Pay transactions can include UPI payments, sending money, scanning QR codes, paying bills, or shopping.

As part of Amazon Pay's Rewards Gold program, Prime members will enjoy 5 percent cashback across categories like grocery, clothing, travel, food delivery, and more. The cashback rewards can be used on the Amazon website and at over 55,000 partner merchant sites, including more than 5,000 offline stores, the company said.

With Rewards Gold, the 5 percent cashback offers can be availed on apps like Ola, Domino's, and Zomato's District. Buyers can get cashback on platforms like Microsoft Xbox and JioHotstar subscriptions as well. Qualified users can also enjoy discounts on select OnePlus products.

Lastly, the company added that Amazon users with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can enjoy the additional benefits in the Rewards Gold program.