Musk's Starlink Receives India's Final Regulatory Nod for Launch

Starlink's licence is valid for five years, the country's space regulator Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) said.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 July 2025 19:09 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Starlink will now need to secure spectrum from the government

  • Starlink will now look to set up ground infrastructure in India
  • Government ruled that spectrum should be assigned and not auctioned
  • Musk and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio clashed for months
India's space regulator on Wednesday granted Starlink a licence to launch commercial operations in the country, clearing the only remaining regulatory hurdle for the satellite provider to enter the market.

The Elon Musk-led firm has been waiting since 2022 for licences to operate commercially in India. Last month, it received a key license from India's telecom ministry to launch, but has been waiting for a go-ahead from India's space regulator.

Starlink's licence is valid for five years, the country's space regulator Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) said.

Reuters reported earlier in the day, citing sources, that Starlink had secured the licence from IN-SPACe.

Starlink would be the third company to receive India's nod to enter the space, with India previously approving applications by Eutelsat's OneWeb and Reliance Jio to provide services in the country.

Starlink will now need to secure spectrum from the government, set up ground infrastructure, and also demonstrate through testing and trials that it meets the security rules it has signed up for.

Musk and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio clashed for months over how India should grant spectrum for satellite services. India's government sided with Musk that spectrum should be assigned and not auctioned.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

