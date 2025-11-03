Red Magic 11 Pro has been launched in global markets outside China by the ZTE sub-brand. Designed for gaming enthusiasts, the phone runs on a new Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 chipset and features up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of built-in storage. The global variant of Red Magic 11 Pro includes a 7,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, slightly downgraded from the Chinese variant. The Red Magic 11 Pro has a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Red Magic 11 Pro Price, Availability

Pricing for the Red Magic 11 Pro starts at $699 (roughly Rs. 62,000) in the US for the base 12GB + 256GB model. The 16GB + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB configurations are priced at $799 (roughly Rs. 70,000) and $999 (roughly Rs. 88,000), respectively.

The handset is available in Matte Black Cryo, Transparent Silver Subzero and Transparent Black Nightfreeze colour options.

Customers can purchase the Red Magic 11 Pro starting November 19 in the US. Pricing for the handset starts at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 71,000) and GBP 629 (roughly Rs. 73,000) in other markets.

Red Magic 11 Pro Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) Red Magic 11 Pro runs on Red Magic OS 11 based on Android 16 and features a 6.85-inch BOE X10 full-HD+ (1,216×2,688 pixels) display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits peak brightness and up to 3,000Hz touch sampling rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the phone has a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip alongside up to 24GB LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 Pro storage.

For optics, the Red Magic 11 Pro has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50E40 1/1.55-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel OV50D40 1/2.88-inch sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It has a 16-megapixel under-display front-facing camera.

For thermal management, the Red Magic 11 Pro has an AquaCore Cooling system featuring under-screen copper foil and under-screen high-conductivity graphene with a 13,116mm square 3D vapour chamber. The cooling setup includes an aluminium alloy mid-frame and a 24,000 RPM waterproof turbo fan.

Connectivity options on the Red Magic 11 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, proximity Sensor, and infrared sensor. The handset has a 3D Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication.

For gaming, the Red Magic 11 Pro has shoulder trigger buttons with a 520Hz touch sampling rate and touchpads. It also includes an 0815 X-axis linear motor.

Nubia has equipped the Red Magic 11 Pro with a 7,5000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging and 80W wireless charging. The variant launched in China has an 8,000mAh battery with 120W wired and 80W wireless charging support. It has an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance.