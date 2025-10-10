Red Magic 11 Pro will be unveiled in China soon, and the company has teased the design and some key features of the upcoming handset. The colour options, build and cooling system details of the upcoming gaming-focused flagship phone have also been revealed. Equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, it is expected to succeed the Red Magic 10 Pro, which was unveiled in China in November 2024, alongside the Red Magic 10 Pro+. The company is also expected to introduce an Red Magic 11 Pro+ version.

Red Magic 11 Pro Launch Date, Availability

The Red Magic 11 Pro series will launch in China on October 17 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST), according to a Weibo post by the company. The lineup will likely include a vanilla Red Magic 11 Pro and a Red Magic 11 Pro+ variant.

The promotional images shared reveal that the Red Magic 11 Pro will be sold in black and white colourways. The angular design and camera layout appear to be similar to the preceding Red Magic 10 Pro. It is available for pre-reservation in the country via the official website and JD.com.

Red Magic 11 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

The upcoming RedMagic 11 Pro series is set to debut with the advanced Yufeng 4.0 active cooling fan (translated from Chinese), designed to deliver exceptional thermal management even during intense gaming. It boasts IPX8 waterproof protection and a unique waterfall-style air duct for efficient airflow. Backed by seven years of dedicated R&D, the company claims that the system will offer a generation-leading cooling performance.

The Red Magic 10 Pro comes with a 6.8-inch 1.5K 144Hz BOE Q9+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50E40 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera at the back, alongside a 16-megapixel under-display selfie camera. The handset packs a 6,500mAh battery with 120W charging support.