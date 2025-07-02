Red Magic Astra gaming tablet has been launched in select global markets. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC coupled with a RedCore R3 Pro in-house gaming chip that is said to improve display and game performance. The tablet has a 13-layer ICE-X cooling system, which is claimed to improve the cooling efficiency. It supports up to 24GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB of UFS4.1 Pro inbuilt storage. The Astra gaming tablet will go on sale later this month.

Red Magic Astra Price, Availability

The price of the Red Magic Astra starts at $499 (roughly Rs. 42,800) in the US for the 12GB + 256GB option. The 16GB + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB variants are priced at $649 (roughly Rs. 55,600) and $849 (roughly Rs. 72,700), respectively. The tablet is currently available for pre-order via the official Red Magic website. It will go on sale starting July 16.

In select European countries, the Red Magic Astra starts at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 50,400), while in the UK, its price begins at GBP 439 (roughly Rs. 51,700).

Red Magic Astra Specifications, Features

The Red Magic Astra sports a 9.06-inch 2.4K (2,400x1,504 pixels) OLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. The panel also offers up to 2,000Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,600 nits brightness level, a 5,280Hz PWM dimming rate, SGS eye protection certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The tablet is powered by a 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with a RedCore R3 Pro chip, which is claimed to improve the display and gaming performance. It supports up to 24GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB of UFS4.1 Pro onboard storage. The tablet ships with Android 15-based Redmagic OS 10.5. It supports Google Gemini features as well.

Red Magic has included an improved 13-layer ICE-X cooling system on the Astra gaming tablet, including Liquid Metal 2.0, a turbo fan at 20,000 RPM, and a graphene layer. It is said to improve the cooling efficiency of the device by 28 percent over existing tablets. The tablet carries a dual symmetrical 1620 super-linear speaker unit with DTS:X Ultra support. For optics, it has a 13-megapixel sensor at the back and a 9-megapixel camera at the front.

The Red Magic Astra packs an 8,200mAh battery with fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port. For security, it carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The tablet measures 207×134.2×6.9mm in size and weighs 370g.