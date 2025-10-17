Technology News
English Edition
OnePlus Announces OxygenOS 16 With AI Productivity Suite, Cross-Ecosystem Connectivity With Apple Watch

OnePlus 15 will be the first smartphone from the company to run OxygenOS 16 out of the box.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 October 2025 14:10 IST
OnePlus Announces OxygenOS 16 With AI Productivity Suite, Cross-Ecosystem Connectivity With Apple Watch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

A notable inclusion in OxygenOS 16 is the revamped Plus Mind feature

Highlights
  • OxygenOS 16 introduces AI tools like Plus Mind and AI Writer
  • Parallel Processing 2.0 promises smoother system animations
  • OxygenOS 16 Beta Programme begins today for select OnePlus users
OnePlus on Thursday announced OxygenOS 16, its latest operating system (OS) based on Android 16. It is said to have a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features, tailored to adapt to the user's behaviour. As per the company, the Plus Mind feature can recognise and capture on-screen content and store it in Mind Space. OxygenOS 16 introduces Parallel Processing 2.0, which is claimed to deliver smoother animations in navigation gestures and system interactions. The OS also brings cross-ecosystem connectivity, enabling OnePlus handsets to interact with Apple ecosystem products.

OxygenOS 16 Release Schedule

OnePlus recently announced the OxygenOS 16 Beta Programme for its smartphones. As per the company, it begins today (October 17). It enables select OnePlus users to experience the new features coming with its upcoming Android 16-based OS update before it widely rolls out to eligible smartphones.

Further, the OnePlus 15 will be the first smartphone from the company to run OxygenOS 16 out of the box.

OxygenOS 16 Features

According to OnePlus, OxygenOS 16 brings comprehensive customisation capabilities, with fluid animations for the lock screen and app drawer. There is Flux Themes 2.0, helping with dynamic personalisation in MotionPhotos and video wallpapers. As per the company, users can add depth effects that adapt to user interactions.

oxygenos 16 features OxygenOS 16

OxygenOS 16 features
Photo Credit: OnePlus

 

The new design language of the Android 16-based update includes Gaussian blur effects, rounded corners, and translucent interfaces across Quick Settings, Home Screen, and App Drawer. OnePlus says it has also integrated refined optical feedback in native apps like Clock and Calculator.

Another notable inclusion in OxygenOS 16 is the revamped Plus Mind feature. It is claimed to recognise on-screen content and capture it. The content is stored in a unified hub called Mind Space. This feature is enabled via the Plus key or a three-finger swipe-up gesture. Users can also set the Plus key as an action key for other functions. There is Gemini integration as well, which can pull information out of Mind Space and provide personalised results.

The AI productivity suite includes AI Writer, which offers content creation tools like mind maps, charts, and social media caption generation. Meanwhile, AI Scan, as the name suggests, can scan documents and convert them into shareable PDFs. For creativity, there are features such as AI Portrait Glow and AI Perfect Shot. OnePlus says the AI PlayLab provides access to experimental features like YumSee and Party Up.

OxygenOS 16 also brings improved cross-ecosystem connectivity. This allows OnePlus devices to connect with Windows and Mac PCs. Apart from this, there is support for Apple ecosystem products, such as the Apple Watch, which can deliver synchronised notifications and health data tracking.

The company has integrated Private Computing Cloud, which serves as a full-chain security solution, delivering GPU and CPU processing protection. OnePlus claims it ensures that sensitive data remains protected in the cloud for privacy.

For OnePlus Tablets, OxygenOS 16 introduces an adaptive and personalised interface. There is a revamped home screen with scalable icons and an expanded dock, featuring support for up to 18 apps. The OS includes improved multitasking with OpenCanvas. It is claimed to enable up to 5 simultaneous apps, three in split-view and two resizable floating windows.

Comments

Further reading: OxygenOS 16, OxygenOS 16 Update, OnePlus 15, Android 16
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
JioFinance Announces Limited-Time Jio Gold 24K Days Festive Offer Ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras

