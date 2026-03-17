Lenovo appears to be preparing a return to the gaming smartphone segment, as images of an unannounced Legion-branded phone are now circulating on Weibo. The photos, which have generated considerable online discussion, come years after the company's last gaming phone, the Legion Y70, launched in 2022. While the sighting has sparked speculation around a possible comeback, Lenovo has not officially confirmed the device or shared any details about it. For now, readers are advised to take all details with a pinch of salt. However, the phone being seen at a company event suggests that a launch may not be far away.

Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Leak Reveals a New Design

Images shared by tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) show the unreleased Legion-branded handset being held by a supposed Lenovo representative at a recent event in China, suggesting the device may already be in an advanced stage of development.

New Lenovo Legion-branded phone leaked live image

Photo Credit: Weibo/ @Smart Pikachu

From what can be seen, the phone's rear panel follows a more conventional layout. A rectangular camera module is positioned in the upper-left corner, appearing to house three sensors along with an LED flash. Just below it, the vertical Legion branding is clearly visible.

It looks simpler and more like a regular flagship phone compared to earlier Legion phones with bold, gaming-heavy designs. It also looks similar to Motorola's Edge 70 series, which reflects Lenovo's shared design approach. Details about the front design and hardware specifications have not surfaced yet.

Lenovo has not released a Legion phone since the Legion Y70 launched in August 2022, so this sighting is creating an online buzz even before any official announcement. Since then, Lenovo has stayed out of gaming phones, while fewer brands remain in the segment.

The Legion Y70 featured a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 144Hz OLED display, a 10-layer vapour cooling chamber for thermal management and a 5,100mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.

If Lenovo brings the Legion phone back, it will likely target the high-end segment and compete with devices like the RedMagic 11 Pro. It could use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, along with a high refresh rate display, a large battery, and fast charging. The phone is also expected to focus on cooling, likely using a vapour chamber or active cooling system.