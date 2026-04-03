Bitcoin traded near $66,630 (roughly Rs. 61.70 lakh) on Friday as the cryptocurrency market remained stable despite minor fluctuations and mixed technical signals. The world's largest cryptocurrency rose 0.13 percent in the past 24 hours. Analysts said the current price action reflects a pause rather than a strong directional move, with participation supporting the broader structure. Ethereum traded near $2,057 (roughly Rs. 1.90 lakh), indicating balanced momentum across the broader market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 61.8 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 1.9 lakh, as per today's price tracker.

Analysts noted that market indicators remain neutral while moving averages indicate short-term selling pressure, pointing to a lack of strong momentum. At the same time, inconsistent ETF flows and muted derivatives activity suggest that institutions are not aggressively accumulating at higher levels, keeping the market range-bound.

Positioning Reset and Mixed Flows Keep Market in Consolidation

Altcoins traded mixed on Friday. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $586.66 (roughly Rs. 54,333), down 0.59 percent, while Solana (SOL) traded near $79.31 (roughly Rs. 7,346), up 0.32 percent. XRP hovered around $1.31 (roughly Rs. 121), up 0.47 percent, and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.09 (roughly Rs. 8.44), up 1.41 percent.

Explaining the current market setup, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “This is not broad-based selling. It is a failed breakout followed by long unwinds [...] The more important signal is flow quality. US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw net outflows of roughly $170 million (roughly Rs. 1,587 crore) on April 2 [...] This is a positioning reset and not a trend [...] And, with ETF flows turning inconsistent and derivatives not expanding, rallies are losing follow-through. That typically keeps the market range-bound. For investors, this is a fade-the-extremes setup, not a breakout market.”

Adding to this, WazirX Markets Desk said, “Ethereum trades near $2,050 (roughly Rs. 1.90 lakh), with balanced momentum across technical indicators. While moving averages remain slightly tilted towards sell signals, ETH holds firm, backed by consistent network activity and steady market participation [...] In Altcoins, AI & Big data show strong momentum, RENDER leads gains with a 9.47 percent rise and NMR increased by 8.66 percent. In the infrastructure segments, Cartesi (CTSI) surged 106.7 percent and CHEQ by 18.1 percent.”

Overall, analysts said the market is currently in a consolidation phase driven by positioning resets and inconsistent institutional flows. Bitcoin's next move will likely depend on whether sustained demand returns or if the current range-bound behaviour continues in the near term.

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