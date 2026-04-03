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Bitcoin Trades Near $66,500 as Market Holds Steady Amid Mixed Signals

Range-bound movement continues as traders respond to shifting market signals.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 April 2026 13:31 IST
Bitcoin Trades Near $66,500 as Market Holds Steady Amid Mixed Signals

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Bitcoin steadies after failed breakout as market momentum weakens

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Highlights
  • Failed breakout triggers long unwinds in Bitcoin
  • ETF outflows reflect weak institutional absorption
  • Derivatives activity shows a lack of strong follow-through
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Bitcoin traded near $66,630 (roughly Rs. 61.70 lakh) on Friday as the cryptocurrency market remained stable despite minor fluctuations and mixed technical signals. The world's largest cryptocurrency rose 0.13 percent in the past 24 hours. Analysts said the current price action reflects a pause rather than a strong directional move, with participation supporting the broader structure. Ethereum traded near $2,057 (roughly Rs. 1.90 lakh), indicating balanced momentum across the broader market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 61.8 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 1.9 lakh, as per today's price tracker.

Analysts noted that market indicators remain neutral while moving averages indicate short-term selling pressure, pointing to a lack of strong momentum. At the same time, inconsistent ETF flows and muted derivatives activity suggest that institutions are not aggressively accumulating at higher levels, keeping the market range-bound.

Positioning Reset and Mixed Flows Keep Market in Consolidation

Altcoins traded mixed on Friday. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $586.66 (roughly Rs. 54,333), down 0.59 percent, while Solana (SOL) traded near $79.31 (roughly Rs. 7,346), up 0.32 percent. XRP hovered around $1.31 (roughly Rs. 121), up 0.47 percent, and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.09 (roughly Rs. 8.44), up 1.41 percent.

Explaining the current market setup, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “This is not broad-based selling. It is a failed breakout followed by long unwinds [...] The more important signal is flow quality. US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw net outflows of roughly $170 million (roughly Rs. 1,587 crore) on April 2 [...] This is a positioning reset and not a trend [...] And, with ETF flows turning inconsistent and derivatives not expanding, rallies are losing follow-through. That typically keeps the market range-bound. For investors, this is a fade-the-extremes setup, not a breakout market.”

Adding to this, WazirX Markets Desk said, “Ethereum trades near $2,050 (roughly Rs. 1.90 lakh), with balanced momentum across technical indicators. While moving averages remain slightly tilted towards sell signals, ETH holds firm, backed by consistent network activity and steady market participation [...] In Altcoins, AI & Big data show strong momentum, RENDER leads gains with a 9.47 percent rise and NMR increased by 8.66 percent. In the infrastructure segments, Cartesi (CTSI) surged 106.7 percent and CHEQ by 18.1 percent.”

Overall, analysts said the market is currently in a consolidation phase driven by positioning resets and inconsistent institutional flows. Bitcoin's next move will likely depend on whether sustained demand returns or if the current range-bound behaviour continues in the near term.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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