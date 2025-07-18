Samsung launched its seventh-generation foldable phones earlier this month. Now, rumours about the company's first tri-fold phone are circulating on the Web. The handset, possibly named Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold, is said to land in October. Ahead of anything official, a new APK teardown of the One UI 8 internal beta code has reportedly hinted at the chipset that could be powering the triple-screen foldable phone from Samsung.

Android Authority reportedly spotted a code string in One UI 8 — ‘siop_q7mq_sm8750' — which appears to confirm key details of the upcoming Samsung tri-fold handset. The ‘q7mq' part is believed to be the codename for the Galaxy Z Trifold, and ‘sm8750' reportedly refers to the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, hinting that Samsung's tri-fold device may use this flagship Qualcomm processor.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite chip is also found across Samsung's premium offerings, like the Galaxy S25 series and the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold Specifications (Expected)

Samsung's tri-fold was earlier said to bear the name Galaxy G Fold and sport a 9.96-inch display in the folded state, offering a large, tablet-like viewing experience. The display could measure 6.54 inches in the folded state. It is expected to have a triple rear camera setup, and the camera system could be similar to what's available on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The upcoming Galaxy Z Trifold is likely to boast a G-type design with inward-folding hinges. It is said to come with a silicon-carbon battery and could ship with Android 16 with Samsung's One UI 8 skin on top. The tri-fold handset is said to be limited to South Korea and China as only 3,00,000 units (or fewer) could be made.

Samsung Mobile Chief TM Roh recently confirmed that the company will introduce the tri-fold smartphone by the end of this year. It is rumoured to go official in October with a high price tag.