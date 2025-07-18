Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold's Chipset Revealed in One UI 8 Code: Report

The internal beta of One UI 8 reportedly reveals codenames Q7M and SM8750.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 July 2025 19:38 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold's Chipset Revealed in One UI 8 Code: Report

Photo Credit: Huawei

Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold could compete with the likes of Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design

Highlights
  • Samsung's tri-fold could go official in October
  • It is said to feature a 9.96-inch display in the folded state
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold is likely to boast a G-type design
Advertisement

Samsung launched its seventh-generation foldable phones earlier this month. Now, rumours about the company's first tri-fold phone are circulating on the Web. The handset, possibly named Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold, is said to land in October. Ahead of anything official, a new APK teardown of the One UI 8 internal beta code has reportedly hinted at the chipset that could be powering the triple-screen foldable phone from Samsung. 

Android Authority reportedly spotted a code string in One UI 8 — ‘siop_q7mq_sm8750' — which appears to confirm key details of the upcoming Samsung tri-fold handset. The ‘q7mq' part is believed to be the codename for the Galaxy Z Trifold, and ‘sm8750' reportedly refers to the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, hinting that Samsung's tri-fold device may use this flagship Qualcomm processor.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite chip is also found across Samsung's premium offerings, like the Galaxy S25 series and the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold Specifications (Expected)

Samsung's tri-fold was earlier said to bear the name Galaxy G Fold and sport a 9.96-inch display in the folded state, offering a large, tablet-like viewing experience. The display could measure 6.54 inches in the folded state. It is expected to have a triple rear camera setup, and the camera system could be similar to what's available on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The upcoming Galaxy Z Trifold is likely to boast a G-type design with inward-folding hinges. It is said to come with a silicon-carbon battery and could ship with Android 16 with Samsung's One UI 8 skin on top. The tri-fold handset is said to be limited to South Korea and China as only 3,00,000 units (or fewer) could be made.

Samsung Mobile Chief TM Roh recently confirmed that the company will introduce the tri-fold smartphone by the end of this year. It is rumoured to go official in October with a high price tag.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold, Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Could Be Available With an Optional Hasselblad Photography Kit at Launch
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold's Chipset Revealed in One UI 8 Code: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Special Ops Season 2, Bhootnii, Bhiaravam, and More
  2. OnePlus Pad 3 Will Go on Sale in India in September
  3. Lava Blaze Dragon India Launch Date, Design and Amazon Availability Confirmed
  4. Apple Sues YouTuber Jon Prosser for iOS 26 Leaks
  5. Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ to Launch Globally On This Day
  6. Adobe's Firefly Video Model Will Now Let You Better Control the Output
  7. OpenAI Brings a New AI Agent That Can Operate Using a Virtual Computer
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Feature a Slightly Larger Screen
  9. Redmi 15C Price, Specifications Surface Online Via Online Retailer
#Latest Stories
  1. Adobe Upgrades Firefly Video Model With New Tools and Improved Motion Generation
  2. WhatsApp Rolling Out Status Ads and Promoted Channels in Latest Android Beta: Report
  3. Redmi 15C Price and Specifications Surface Online Via Online Retailer
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold's Chipset Revealed in One UI 8 Code: Report
  5. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Could Be Available With an Optional Hasselblad Photography Kit at Launch
  6. Samsung Fixes Major Security Flaw in Secure Folder With One UI 8 Release: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8's Flexible Display Could Be Crease-Free: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Alienware Area-51, Aurora With Intel Core Ultra HX CPUs, Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs Available in India
  9. Apple Sues YouTuber Jon Prosser of FPT for Alleged iOS 26 Leaks; Calls it a Trade Secret
  10. OnePlus Pad 3 Confirmed to Go on Sale in India in September
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »