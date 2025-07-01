Technology News
Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Tipped to Feature a 6.8-Inch Display and 8,000mAh Battery

Poco F7 was launched in India and other global markets with similar hardware as the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2025 16:31 IST
Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Tipped to Feature a 6.8-Inch Display and 8,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro was launched in China in April this year

Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 5 Pro could be in the works
  • Poco F7 5G was launched in India last month
  • Poco F7 offers similar specifications as the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro
Redmi Turbo 4 Pro with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and 7,550mAh battery was launched in China earlier this year. Now, the Xiaomi sub-brand seems to be working on the Redmi Turbo 5 Pro as its successor. While the company is yet to confirm its existence, a new leak has surfaced out of China indicating that the Redmi Turbo 5 Pro will have a larger battery unit and a 6.8-inch display. It is expected to debut in global markets outside China as the Poco F8.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed on Weibo that an upcoming Redmi smartphone will feature a 6.8-inch flat screen and a battery capacity exceeding 8,000mAh. The tipster doesn't specifically mention the moniker of the phone, but the comments of the post point to a Redmi phone launching in 2026, which is likely to be the Redmi Turbo 5 Pro. The tipster might also be hinting at a successor to the Redmi Turbo 4 or Redmi K80 Ultra.

Notably, the Poco F7, which was unveiled in India and other global markets recently, shared a lot of its hardware with the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro. Therefore, it's likely that the upcoming Poco F8 will be based on the Redmi Turbo 5 Pro. If that's the case, it could also feature an 8,000mAh battery and a 6.8-inch flat display, as suggested by the tipster. 

The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro was launched in China in April this year. The Xiaomi sub-brand introduced the Poco F7 5G in India last month with a price tag of Rs. 31,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, Poco F7 Specifications

Both Redmi Turbo 4 Pro and Poco F7 5G feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, 6.83-inch OLED displays with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, 50-megapixel dual rear camera units, and 20-megapixel selfie shooters. They pack a 7,550mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging support. The phones are said to meet the IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. They feature an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for authentication. The main difference between the two phones is the design. 

Poco F7 5G

Poco F7 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7550mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
Indian Railways Launches RailOne App as a Unified Platform for Ticket Booking and Other Services
Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Tipped to Feature a 6.8-Inch Display and 8,000mAh Battery
