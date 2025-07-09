The Redmi 15C is likely to debut in select global markets soon. Ahead of anything formal, a report has leaked alleged design renders of the handset, suggesting its design and possible colour options. The rumoured Redmi smartphone has also reportedly appeared on several certification sites, indicating an imminent launch. Alongside the Redmi 15C, the Poco C85 has been listed on multiple certification databases as well. Both phones are expected to offer similar, if not identical, features. The Redmi 15C is expected to succeed the Redmi 14C, which was unveiled in August 2024.

Redmi 15C Design Renders Leaked

The Redmi 15C will likely arrive in at least four colour options, according to a NieuweMobiel report. The handset is expected to be offered in Midnight Black, Moonlight Blue, Twilight Orange, and a fourth green colourway. The report added that the phone may support 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Redmi 15C leaked design renders

Photo Credit: NieuweMobiel

The design of the Redmi 15C appears markedly different from its predecessor, the Redmi 14C, as seen in the leaked images. Instead of a circular camera module, the purported 15C model features a square camera island with rounded corners. Positioned in the top left corner of the rear panel, the island seems to house two separate circular camera slots arranged vertically, alongside an LED flash unit placed within a smaller circular slot.

Towards the bottom of the rear panel, the Redmi branding is located on the left side. The handset's flat display appears to have narrow bezels, a slightly thicker chin, and a centrally placed waterdrop notch for the front camera. The volume rocker and power button are located on the right edge, while the SIM card slot is positioned on the left.

Redmi 15C Appears on NBTC Site Alongside Poco C85

According to an Xpertpick report, the Redmi 15C with the model number 25078RA3EA has appeared on Thailand's NBTC certification site. The Poco C85 with the model number 25078PC3EG was spotted on the same database, according to the report. The similar model numbers suggest that the two purported smartphones are expected to launch with similar features, if not the same.

The NBTC listings for the Redmi 15C and Poco C85 confirm that both are LTE-enabled models and, therefore, not expected to support 5G connectivity. The report also notes that the phones were previously spotted on Europe's EEC and Singapore's IMDA certification sites, suggesting an imminent launch in select regions.

The "2507" in the model numbers of the Redmi 15C and Poco C85 may hint at a July launch, but it does not confirm it. The handsets could be officially unveiled later than July, though they are still expected to launch sometime soon and not too late in the year.

An earlier FCC listing of the Redmi 15C suggested that it will likely have a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD screen. It may pack a 6,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. The phone is expected to run on HyperOS 2, based on Android 15, out-of-the-box.