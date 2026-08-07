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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE FCC Listing Reportedly Suggests Exynos Chip, But With Qualcomm Wireless Tech

The Galaxy S26 FE could continue using an Exynos chipset, while adopting Qualcomm's FastConnect platform for wireless connectivity.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 August 2026 09:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE FCC Listing Reportedly Suggests Exynos Chip, But With Qualcomm Wireless Tech

Galaxy S26 FE is the purported successor to the Galaxy S25 FE (pictured)

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Highlights
  • FCC listing reveals key hardware details of the Galaxy S26 FE
  • Qualcomm FastConnect may power wireless connectivity on the handset
  • Certification confirms support for 45W wired fast charging
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The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has been sighted on various certification platforms lately, which indicates that its launch could be on the horizon. While the South Korean tech conglomerate has yet to confirm the purported handset, it has now been spotted on yet another database, revealing several key hardware details. The listing suggests that the Galaxy S26 FE could continue using an Exynos chipset, while adopting Qualcomm's FastConnect platform for wireless connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE FCC Listing

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification website. It sheds some light on the purported handset's wireless hardware. The filing (via Android Authority) allegedly references both Samsung LSI (S.LSI) and Qualcomm technologies.

This usually means that the phone may ship with different chipsets across markets, but that does not seem to be the case with Samsung's next-generation ‘Fan Edition' model.

Based on the FCC documents, Samsung LSI technologies are used for the handset's cellular (WWAN) connectivity, while Qualcomm's FastConnect platform is responsible for local wireless features such as Wi-Fi. Devices equipped with Qualcomm modems typically reference Qualcomm Smart Transmit technology in FCC filings, which does not seem to be included in the listing.

The FCC filing suggests that the Galaxy S26 FE could feature an Exynos chipset paired with a Samsung modem, while Wi-Fi connectivity could be powered by Qualcomm's FastConnect platform.

The certification also confirms support for 45W wired fast charging, which is the same as the Galaxy S25 FE. Other mentioned features include reverse wireless charging, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and satellite connectivity support.

Previous reports suggest the Galaxy S26 FE could launch around September 1 in select global markets. The handset is expected to be offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants, with leaked European pricing indicating a price increase over its predecessor.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Price, Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Launch Date, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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