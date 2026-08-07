The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has been sighted on various certification platforms lately, which indicates that its launch could be on the horizon. While the South Korean tech conglomerate has yet to confirm the purported handset, it has now been spotted on yet another database, revealing several key hardware details. The listing suggests that the Galaxy S26 FE could continue using an Exynos chipset, while adopting Qualcomm's FastConnect platform for wireless connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE FCC Listing

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification website. It sheds some light on the purported handset's wireless hardware. The filing (via Android Authority) allegedly references both Samsung LSI (S.LSI) and Qualcomm technologies.

This usually means that the phone may ship with different chipsets across markets, but that does not seem to be the case with Samsung's next-generation ‘Fan Edition' model.

Based on the FCC documents, Samsung LSI technologies are used for the handset's cellular (WWAN) connectivity, while Qualcomm's FastConnect platform is responsible for local wireless features such as Wi-Fi. Devices equipped with Qualcomm modems typically reference Qualcomm Smart Transmit technology in FCC filings, which does not seem to be included in the listing.

The FCC filing suggests that the Galaxy S26 FE could feature an Exynos chipset paired with a Samsung modem, while Wi-Fi connectivity could be powered by Qualcomm's FastConnect platform.

The certification also confirms support for 45W wired fast charging, which is the same as the Galaxy S25 FE. Other mentioned features include reverse wireless charging, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and satellite connectivity support.

Previous reports suggest the Galaxy S26 FE could launch around September 1 in select global markets. The handset is expected to be offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants, with leaked European pricing indicating a price increase over its predecessor.