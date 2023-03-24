Technology News

Redmi A2 Surfaces on Google Play Console, Could Feature MediaTek Helio G36 SoC: Report

Redmi A2 is expected to sport a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 March 2023 19:17 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi India

Redmi A1 (pictured) was powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi A2 could launch as a successor to the Redmi A1 from last year
  • It is expected to run on Android 13 (Go Edition)
  • The Redmi A2 may feature dual rear cameras led by an 8-megapixel sensor

Redmi A2 is expected to make its debut later this year as a successor to the Redmi A1 smartphone that arrived last year. As is the case with A series smartphones from Redmi, the purported Redmi A2 is also expected to be a budget-friendly offering. The smartphone which has previously been spotted on various certification websites, including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC), has now reportedly been spotted on a Google Play Console listing, revealing some key specifications of the upcoming affordable smartphone.

According to a Gizmochina report, a Redmi handset sporting the model number 23026RN54G, which is believed to be the Redmi A2, has been spotted on Google Play Console. As is the case with Google Play Console listings, some key specifications of the handset that is likely to be the Redmi A2 have been revealed.

The listing suggests that the Redmi A2 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, with four primary A53 cores clocked at 2.3GHz, while its silver cores are clocked at 1.8GHz. The handset could also house a PowerVR GE8320 GPU, under its hood, as per the report

The smartphone is expected to sport an HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. The handset could be equipped with at least 2GB of RAM while running on Android 13 (Go Edition) out-of-the-box. The image attached to the Google Play Console listing suggests the smartphone sports a centre-aliigned hole-punch cutout for its selfie camera that is expected to house a 5-megapixel sensor. The rear is expected to feature a dual camera setup, led by an 8-megapixel primary sensor, followed by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A previous rumour had suggested that the smartphone would sport a waterdrop-style notch on the front.

Redmi A2 is expected to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery that will support 10W charging in Europe. The handset could feature a single speaker and a 3.55mm headphone jack. On the connectivity front, it could be equipped with a dual-SIM slot, and support Bluetooth 5.0, and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. However, it is worth noting that the company is yet to officially announce plans to launch the Redmi A2, or reveal any details of its specifications.

