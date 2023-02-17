Technology News

Redmi A2 Price, Specifications and Design Leaked Ahead of Launch: All Details

Redmi A2 is expected to debut as the successor to the Redmi A1 which was launched in India last September.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 February 2023 16:57 IST
Redmi A2 Price, Specifications and Design Leaked Ahead of Launch: All Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Redmi India

Redmi A1 (pictured) was powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi A2 is tipped to be available in three colour options
  • The phone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC
  • Redmi A2 could feature a dual rear camera setup

Redmi is reportedly working on a new A-series smartphone. The purported budget handset, tipped to be the Redmi A2, is likely to launch soon. The smartphone is likely to be the successor of the Redmi A1 model that launched in India in September last year. The A1 handset comes with a water-drop style display notch and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery and feature an 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup. Some of the specifications of the Redmi A2 and the price it may be available at have now been leaked online.

A 91 Mobiles report, in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), claims that Redmi may soon launch the Redmi A2, a budget smartphone and a successor to the Redmi A1. The report suggests that the Redmi A2 will cost EUR 109 (roughly Rs. 9,600) in global markets for a single 2GB + 32GB RAM and storage configuration.

According to the designs cited in the report, the Redmi A2 features a waterdrop notch on the front. The volume rocker and power button are located on the right edge of the device. A square module on the back houses two camera sensors and an LED flash. The Redmi branding can be found on the back panel. The report adds that because the Redmi A2 is likely to be a low-cost phone, it may lack a physical fingerprint sensor. The phone is expected to be available in three colours - black, blue, and green.

The report suggests that the Redmi A2 is expected to have a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600X720 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz, and adds that the handset could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The phone is most likely to run Android 12 (Go Edition) and support 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microUSB port are all possible connectivity options, according to the report.

The Redmi A2 will reportedly measure 164.9 x 76.8 x 9.1mm in size and 192 grams in weight and is expected to include a 5,000mAh battery and 10W charging support.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi A2, Redmi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
mPassport Police App Launched by MEA to Expedite Police Verification of Passport Issuance
Microsoft Says Revamped Bing is 'Work in Progress' After Report Claims Mistakes in Chatbot’s Responses
Featured video of the day
iQoo Neo 7 5G Unboxing and First Impressions | Better than the Redmi Note 12 Pro+?

Related Stories

Redmi A2 Price, Specifications and Design Leaked Ahead of Launch: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Goes on Sale Today in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Will Be Available Here: All Details
  3. Croma TGIF Sale: Best Offers on Mobiles, Electronics, Laptops
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Reportedly Rolling Out: Details
  5. This Huawei Smartwatch Has Inbuilt TWS Earbuds: Here's How Much It Costs
  6. Here’s What iPhone 15 Pro Leaked Design Renders, Live Image Show
  7. Vivo V27 Pro Likely to Launch in India at This Price
  8. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC for Gaming Smartphones Launched
  9. Vivo V27 Pro May Launch in India on This Date
  10. Xiaomi 11i Series Get MIUI 14 Update in India: How to Download
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Says Revamped Bing is 'Work in Progress' After Report Claims Mistakes in Chatbot’s Responses
  2. Redmi A2 Price, Specifications and Design Leaked Ahead of Launch: All Details
  3. mPassport Police App Launched by MEA to Expedite Police Verification of Passport Issuance
  4. Ptron Bassbuds Zen With Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life, Quad Mics Launched in India: All Details
  5. Microsoft Looks to Tame Revamped AI-Powered Bing as Users Report Being Disparaged by Chatbot
  6. Sony, Astar Network Join Forces to Launch Web3 Incubation Initiative: Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Details
  8. Ubisoft Says Too Many Titles in Development Led to Recent Game Delays, Cancellations
  9. ZTE Nubia Pad 3D to Launch on February 28 at MWC 2023, Will Feature World's First Glass-Less 3D Display
  10. Samsung Galaxy A04 Gets Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.