Redmi is reportedly working on a new A-series smartphone. The purported budget handset, tipped to be the Redmi A2, is likely to launch soon. The smartphone is likely to be the successor of the Redmi A1 model that launched in India in September last year. The A1 handset comes with a water-drop style display notch and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery and feature an 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup. Some of the specifications of the Redmi A2 and the price it may be available at have now been leaked online.

A 91 Mobiles report, in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), claims that Redmi may soon launch the Redmi A2, a budget smartphone and a successor to the Redmi A1. The report suggests that the Redmi A2 will cost EUR 109 (roughly Rs. 9,600) in global markets for a single 2GB + 32GB RAM and storage configuration.

According to the designs cited in the report, the Redmi A2 features a waterdrop notch on the front. The volume rocker and power button are located on the right edge of the device. A square module on the back houses two camera sensors and an LED flash. The Redmi branding can be found on the back panel. The report adds that because the Redmi A2 is likely to be a low-cost phone, it may lack a physical fingerprint sensor. The phone is expected to be available in three colours - black, blue, and green.

The report suggests that the Redmi A2 is expected to have a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600X720 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz, and adds that the handset could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The phone is most likely to run Android 12 (Go Edition) and support 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microUSB port are all possible connectivity options, according to the report.

The Redmi A2 will reportedly measure 164.9 x 76.8 x 9.1mm in size and 192 grams in weight and is expected to include a 5,000mAh battery and 10W charging support.

