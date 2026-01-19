The Redmi K90 series was launched in China in October 2025, and the rumour mill suggests its successor may be in development. According to a report, the Redmi K100 series is the upcoming lineup from Xiaomi's sub-brand, and it is expected to comprise two models — the Redmi K100 and the Redmi K100 Pro Max. Both handsets are reported to be powered by next-generation flagship Qualcomm chipsets, ubiquitously known as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6.

Redmi K100, Redmi K100 Pro Max Chipset Leak

According to a XiaomiTime report, the Redmi K100 is internally codenamed “athens” and has the model number Q11. Meanwhile, the Redmi K100 Pro Max has the codename of “songyuan” and model number of Q11X. Previously, the Xiaomi sub-brand utilised the letter U next to the model number to indicate the higher variant in the lineup. But since pivoting to the ‘Max' series last year, it has reportedly switched to the letter X.

Both Redmi handsets are said to be powered by flagship-level Qualcomm processors. While the Redmi K100 could feature the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 under the hood, the Pro Max variant is reported to come with its unannounced successor, ubiquitously known as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6.

Following previous trends, the Redmi K-series models are expected to be limited to the Chinese market. They could be introduced as the next-generation flagship Poco smartphones globally. As per the report, the Redmi K100, codenamed athens, could be launched as the Poco F9 Pro. The Redmi K100 Pro Max, meanwhile, may debut as the Poco F9 Ultra.

While we're yet to hear anything about the launch timeline of both purported Redmi models, their debut is expected to take place towards the end of the year, in line with previous Redmi K-series launches. For context, the Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro Max were launched in China in October 2025, before making their global debut as Poco F8 Pro and Poco F8 Ultra a month later.