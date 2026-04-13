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Redmi K90 Max Launch Date Confirmed as Company Reveals Display Specifications

The display on the Redmi K90 Max display is claimed to support gaming at 160fps in over 40 games.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 April 2026 14:28 IST
Redmi K90 Max Launch Date Confirmed as Company Reveals Display Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K90 Max is confirmed to be available in a Space Silver shade

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Highlights
  • Redmi K90 Max is scheduled to launch in China next week
  • Redmi has started accepting pre-reservations for the Redmi K90 Max
  • It will have an IP66 + IP68 + IP69-rated build
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Redmi K90 Max will launch next week in China, the brand confirmed in a social media post on Monday. The Xiaomi sub-brand has shared new teasers online, revealing its specifications and features. It is confirmed to feature a 6.83-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The Redmi K90 Max will arrive as the third model in the K90 series, joining the Redmi K90 Pro Max and the standard Redmi K90. It is confirmed to include a Bose-tuned speaker setup like its siblings. The Redmi K90 Max is currently available for pre-reservations in China.

Redmi K90 Max Set to Launch in China Next Week

The Redmi K90 Max is scheduled to launch in China on April 21. The launch event will begin at 7:00pm (4:30pm IST). The teaser images released by Redmi on its Weibo account show that the upcoming phone will be a gaming-focused device with a dual-core air cooling system for thermal management. It is confirmed to feature a 6.83-inch M10 display with a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 3500nits peak brightness.

The brand claims that the display of the Redmi K90 Max will offer 160fps for over 40 games. It is teased to deliver a 3500Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate and a 480Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate. The handset has 1115x symmetrical stereo dual speakers unit, co-tuned by Bose.

Redmi has started accepting pre-reservations for the Redmi K90 Max through its official website in China. Customers who pre-book the phone can get up to CNY 1,200 (roughly Rs. 12,000) trade-in discount when exchanging their old smartphones. It is confirmed to be available in a Space Silver (translated from Chinese) colour option.

Previously, the brand announced that the Redmi K90 Max will have an IP66 + IP68 + IP69-rated build. It is rumoured to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and offer 100W wired charging support. The battery capacity is said to exceed 8000mAh.

The Redmi K90 Max will join the existing Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro Max models. The duo was launched in China in October last year with Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and triple rear camera units. The Redmi K90 Pro Max runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and has a 7,560mAh battery. The standard Redmi K90 has a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC under the hood and features a 7,100mAh battery.

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Further reading: Redmi K90 Max, Redmi K90 Max Specifications, Redmi K90 Max Features, Redmi K90 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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