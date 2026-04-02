The Redmi K90 Ultra is expected to launch soon as the next Redmi K90-series smartphone, which was launched in October 2025. Recent certifications indicate that the top-of-the-line Redmi K90 Ultra handset could feature support for high-speed fast charging, alongside a significantly larger battery that may exceed 8,000mAh. It is also tipped to be powered by MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9500 chipset, positioning it as a performance-focused upgrade over the existing Redmi K90 and K90 Pro Max variants in the series.

Redmi K90 Ultra Specifications, Features (Anticipated)

According to an Xpertpick report, a Redmi handset with model number 2604FRK1EC, expected to be the Redmi K90 Ultra, has appeared on China's 3C certification website. The listing confirms that the handset will support fast-charging speeds of up to 100W. This charging speed corroborates an earlier leak as well.

Recently, a tipster claimed that the Redmi K90 Ultra is expected to pack a battery larger than 8,000mAh. It could be powered by a 3nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The phone may carry an active cooling fan for thermal management during gaming and other heavy tasks.

The Redmi K90 Ultra could sport a 1.5K LTPS OLED screen between 6.81-inch and 6.89-inch with a 165Hz refresh rate. The phone could be equipped with a custom dual speaker unit and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It is claimed to meet the IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The existing Redmi K90 Pro Max and Redmi K90 carry 7,560mAh and 7,100mAh batteries with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. They are backed by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, respectively. They are equipped with Bose-tuned stereo speakers. The phones boast OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and 50-megapixel triple rear camera units.

The Redmi K90 model starts in China at CNY 2,599 (about Rs. 32,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the Pro Max variant begins at CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 49,000) for the same configuration.