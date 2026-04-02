Technology News
English Edition

Redmi K90 Ultra Listed on 3C Certification Database With 100W Fast Charging Support

The existing Redmi K90 Pro Max and Redmi K90 carry 7,560mAh and 7,100mAh batteries.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 April 2026 11:20 IST
Redmi K90 Ultra Listed on 3C Certification Database With 100W Fast Charging Support

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K90 Ultra is expected to join the Redmi K90 and Pro Max models

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi K90 Ultra could pack an 8,000mAh+ battery
  • The handset is expected to get a 165Hz 1.5K LTPS OLED display
  • The Redmi K90 Ultra may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
Advertisement

The Redmi K90 Ultra is expected to launch soon as the next Redmi K90-series smartphone, which was launched in October 2025. Recent certifications indicate that the top-of-the-line Redmi K90 Ultra handset could feature support for high-speed fast charging, alongside a significantly larger battery that may exceed 8,000mAh. It is also tipped to be powered by MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9500 chipset, positioning it as a performance-focused upgrade over the existing Redmi K90 and K90 Pro Max variants in the series.

Redmi K90 Ultra Specifications, Features (Anticipated)

According to an Xpertpick report, a Redmi handset with model number 2604FRK1EC, expected to be the Redmi K90 Ultra, has appeared on China's 3C certification website. The listing confirms that the handset will support fast-charging speeds of up to 100W. This charging speed corroborates an earlier leak as well.

Recently, a tipster claimed that the Redmi K90 Ultra is expected to pack a battery larger than 8,000mAh. It could be powered by a 3nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The phone may carry an active cooling fan for thermal management during gaming and other heavy tasks.

The Redmi K90 Ultra could sport a 1.5K LTPS OLED screen between 6.81-inch and 6.89-inch with a 165Hz refresh rate. The phone could be equipped with a custom dual speaker unit and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It is claimed to meet the IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The existing Redmi K90 Pro Max and Redmi K90 carry 7,560mAh and 7,100mAh batteries with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. They are backed by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, respectively. They are equipped with Bose-tuned stereo speakers. The phones boast OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and 50-megapixel triple rear camera units.

The Redmi K90 model starts in China at CNY 2,599 (about Rs. 32,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the Pro Max variant begins at CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 49,000) for the same configuration.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K90 Ultra, Redmi K90 Ultra Specifications, Redmi K90 Pro Max, Redmi K90, Redmi K90 Series, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Motorola Edge 70 Series Said to Get Three New Pro Models; Motorola Razr 70 Colourways, Storage Leaked

Related Stories

Redmi K90 Ultra Listed on 3C Certification Database With 100W Fast Charging Support
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 60 Pro Roundup: Here's Everything That We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Rocket Lab Sends Up Test Satellites for Europe’s Next-Gen Navigation System
  2. Zootopia 2 Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch the Disney Cop Comedy Sequel
  3. Ek Haseen Saazish Kasak OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Romance Thriller
  4. Vadh 2 Streaming Now: Where to Watch Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra’s Crime Thriller
  5. Scientists Identify 45 Earth-Like Planets Beyond Our Solar System
  6. Euphoria Is Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Sara Arjun's Social Thriller
  7. Valathu Vashathe Kallan Is Now Streaming: Know All About Jeethu Joseph's Crime Thriller
  8. Band Melam OTT Release: Know Where to Watch the Telugu Romantic Musical Film
  9. Microsoft Releases New AI Models That Can Generate Images, Audio and Transcribe Text
  10. Redmi K Pad 2, New Redmi Laptops Tipped to Launch Alongside Redmi K90 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »