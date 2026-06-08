The Redmi K100 series is expected to be launched later this year as the successor to the K90, which debuted in October 2025. While the Xiaomi subsidiary has yet to confirm the handsets, a fresh leak has provided some more details about the Redmi K100. According to a tipster, the standard model could bring several firsts to the Redmi K-series, including wireless charging on a vanilla model. It may feature a 185Hz refresh rate display and Qualcomm's flagship chip under the hood.

Redmi K100 Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared details about the Redmi K100 in a Weibo post. The purported handset is tipped to feature a flat display with a 185Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. This aligns with earlier reports, which suggested that Xiaomi was testing the processor for the Redmi K100 lineup.

As per the tipster, the battery size of the purported handset may start with an "8", hinting towards a capacity of at least 8,000mAh. Previous rumours have pointed more specifically to an 8,500mAh battery. The phone is tipped to support 100W wired charging. Meanwhile, it could also be the first standard Redmi K-series model to offer 50W wireless charging.

The tipster further claims that the Redmi K100 will feature a premium design with a glass rear panel and a metal frame. In the comments section of the post, DCS reiterated the use of a metal-frame construction. Additional features are tipped to include symmetrical stereo speakers, a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Meanwhile, camera details of the higher-end Redmi K100 Pro have also surfaced. It is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera with a large sensor, paired with a 50-megapixel telephoto camera.

The Redmi K100 series is expected to launch in China around September, according to previous leaks. Reports have suggested that Xiaomi could unveil the smartphones alongside the Xiaomi 18 series later this year. Reports have also hinted that the lineup may eventually include multiple models, including the Redmi K100 Pro Max.

If Xiaomi introduces both the Redmi K100 and Xiaomi 18 series around the same time, the two lineups could compete for buyers within the company's own portfolio.