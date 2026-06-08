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Redmi K100 Specifications Leak Again; May Feature 185Hz Display, 8,500mAh Battery

The Redmi K100 could be the first standard Redmi K-series model to offer 50W wireless charging.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 June 2026 21:17 IST
Redmi K100 Specifications Leak Again; May Feature 185Hz Display, 8,500mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K90 series was unveiled in China in October 2025

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Highlights
  • The Redmi K100 could sport a 185Hz display, claims tipster
  • The handset may offer 50W wireless charging support
  • A 200MP main camera is tipped for the Pro model
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The Redmi K100 series is expected to be launched later this year as the successor to the K90, which debuted in October 2025. While the Xiaomi subsidiary has yet to confirm the handsets, a fresh leak has provided some more details about the Redmi K100. According to a tipster, the standard model could bring several firsts to the Redmi K-series, including wireless charging on a vanilla model. It may feature a 185Hz refresh rate display and Qualcomm's flagship chip under the hood.

Redmi K100 Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared details about the Redmi K100 in a Weibo post. The purported handset is tipped to feature a flat display with a 185Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. This aligns with earlier reports, which suggested that Xiaomi was testing the processor for the Redmi K100 lineup.

VoltRedmi K100 Discussion
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As per the tipster, the battery size of the purported handset may start with an "8", hinting towards a capacity of at least 8,000mAh. Previous rumours have pointed more specifically to an 8,500mAh battery. The phone is tipped to support 100W wired charging. Meanwhile, it could also be the first standard Redmi K-series model to offer 50W wireless charging.

The tipster further claims that the Redmi K100 will feature a premium design with a glass rear panel and a metal frame. In the comments section of the post, DCS reiterated the use of a metal-frame construction. Additional features are tipped to include symmetrical stereo speakers, a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Meanwhile, camera details of the higher-end Redmi K100 Pro have also surfaced. It is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera with a large sensor, paired with a 50-megapixel telephoto camera.

The Redmi K100 series is expected to launch in China around September, according to previous leaks. Reports have suggested that Xiaomi could unveil the smartphones alongside the Xiaomi 18 series later this year. Reports have also hinted that the lineup may eventually include multiple models, including the Redmi K100 Pro Max.

If Xiaomi introduces both the Redmi K100 and Xiaomi 18 series around the same time, the two lineups could compete for buyers within the company's own portfolio.

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Further reading: Redmi K100, Redmi K100 chipset, Redmi K100 specifications, Redmi K100 Pro
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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