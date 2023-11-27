Technology News

Redmi K70, Redmi K70 Pro Price, Camera Details Tipped Ahead of November 29 Launch

Redmi K70 and Redmi K70 Pro are said to house 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 November 2023 15:13 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K70 series will ship with the brand's self-developed HyperOS operating system

Highlights
  • Redmi K70 Pro will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • The lineup will include Redmi K70, Redmi K70E, and Redmi K70 Pro models
  • Redmi K70 rumoured to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC
Xiaomi is just two days away from unveiling the Redmi K70 series. The lineup will include Redmi K70, Redmi K70E, and Redmi K70 Pro models and the Chinese brand is actively teasing the specifications of the smartphones through its social media channel. Ahead of the official launch, a tipster has leaked the price and camera details of the Redmi K70, and Redmi K70 Pro. Both models are said to come with triple rear camera units and 5,000mAh batteries. The Redmi K70 Pro is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Tipster Weimei Technology (translated from Chinese) suggested the price and specifications of Redmi K70 and Redmi K70 Pro on Weibo. As per the leak, the Redmi K70 Pro will have an initial price tag of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000). The regular Redmi K70's price, in contrast, is said to start from CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000).

Camera details of the phones have also leaked. The Redmi K70 Pro is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel OV50E primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel ISOCELL JN1 telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. The Redmi K70, on the other hand, is said to feature a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50E primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Both models are said to house 5,000mAh batteries with 120W fast charging support.

The launch of Redmi K70 series will take place in China on November 29 at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST). The event will also see the release of a new laptop called Redmi Book 16 2024, a Redmi Watch 4, and the Redmi Buds 5 Pro TWS earphones.

All models in the Redmi K70 series will ship with the Xiaomi's self-developed HyperOS operating system based on Android 14. The Redmi K70 Pro is confirmed to come with a 6.67-inch Huaxing C8 OLED display with 2K resolution, and up to 4000 nits of peak brightness. It will include a Light and Shadow Hunter 800 sensor with a 1/1.55-inch sensor size, pixel size of 2 microns, and 13.2EV native ultra-dynamic range. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Redmi K70 is rumoured to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi K70, Redmi K70 Pro, Redmi K70 Price, Redmi K70 Specifications, Redmi K70E, Redmi K70 Pro Price, Redmi K70 Pro Specifications, Xiaomi, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bengaluru Airport to Begin Passenger Trials of Full Body Scanners in December: Report
Oppo Find X7 Pro’s Odd-Looking Rear Camera Poses for a Real-World Image Suggesting New Design Details

