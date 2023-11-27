Xiaomi is just two days away from unveiling the Redmi K70 series. The lineup will include Redmi K70, Redmi K70E, and Redmi K70 Pro models and the Chinese brand is actively teasing the specifications of the smartphones through its social media channel. Ahead of the official launch, a tipster has leaked the price and camera details of the Redmi K70, and Redmi K70 Pro. Both models are said to come with triple rear camera units and 5,000mAh batteries. The Redmi K70 Pro is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Tipster Weimei Technology (translated from Chinese) suggested the price and specifications of Redmi K70 and Redmi K70 Pro on Weibo. As per the leak, the Redmi K70 Pro will have an initial price tag of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000). The regular Redmi K70's price, in contrast, is said to start from CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000).

Camera details of the phones have also leaked. The Redmi K70 Pro is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel OV50E primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel ISOCELL JN1 telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. The Redmi K70, on the other hand, is said to feature a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50E primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Both models are said to house 5,000mAh batteries with 120W fast charging support.

The launch of Redmi K70 series will take place in China on November 29 at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST). The event will also see the release of a new laptop called Redmi Book 16 2024, a Redmi Watch 4, and the Redmi Buds 5 Pro TWS earphones.

All models in the Redmi K70 series will ship with the Xiaomi's self-developed HyperOS operating system based on Android 14. The Redmi K70 Pro is confirmed to come with a 6.67-inch Huaxing C8 OLED display with 2K resolution, and up to 4000 nits of peak brightness. It will include a Light and Shadow Hunter 800 sensor with a 1/1.55-inch sensor size, pixel size of 2 microns, and 13.2EV native ultra-dynamic range. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Redmi K70 is rumoured to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC.

