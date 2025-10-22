Technology News
Redmi K90 will carry a Bose-tuned stereo speaker system, but it won't have a rear speaker like the K90 Pro Max model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 October 2025 11:22 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K90 will be equipped with a 2.5x telephoto camera

Highlights
  • Redmi K90 will feature a flat display with very slim, uniform bezels
  • The handset will carry a triple rear camera unit
  • The Redmi K90 will support 100W wired fast charging
Redmi K90 is scheduled to be introduced in China alongside a Redmi K90 Pro Max variant on October 23. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the design of the standard model. Some key features of the upcoming handset, like the display, battery and camera details, have been confirmed as well. Over the past few days, the Chinese tech giant has also revealed the design and key specifications of the Redmi K90 Pro Max smartphone, which is confirmed to launch with a denim-textured back panel option.

Redmi K90 Design, Key Features Revealed 

A Weibo post by the company revealed the design of the standard Redmi K90 model, which will debut alongside the Redmi K90 Pro Max on October 23. It appears with a similar rectangular rear camera module as seen on the Pro Max variant. Three camera sensors and an LED flash unit are placed on the left side of the island, while the right side sports the "Sound by Bose" branding.redmi k90 redmi inline Redmi K90

The flat display of the Redmi K90 is seen with very slim, uniform bezels and a centred hole punch slot at the top for the front camera. The right edge holds the volume rocker and the power button. The handset appears in white and purple colour options. In another post, the company showed off the phone in a light blue shade.

The Redmi K90 is confirmed to sport a 6.59-inch display. Redmi claims that this size offers the perfect balance between hand-feel and visuals, making it easy to operate with just one hand.

The Redmi K90 will feature several major upgrades over its predecessors. The company claims that the handset will feature a premium design crafted using an integrated cold-sculpting process that was reportedly used on the iPhone 17, resulting in a refined and high-end texture. The display will use the same Super Pixel technology found in the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and for audio, the K90 will be equipped with stereo speakers tuned by Bose.

On the camera front, Redmi will introduce a 2.5x “Golden Telephoto” lens in the K series, claiming to offer clearer and more natural portrait shots. Powering the upcoming Redmi K90  is a massive 7,100mAh "Xiaomi Jinshajiang" battery (rated 6,960mAh) with support for 100W wired fast charging.

Further reading: Redmi K90, Redmi K90 Features, Redmi K90 Design, Redmi K90 Series, Redmi K90 Pro, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
