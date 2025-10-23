Technology News
Redmi K90 Pro Max Champion Edition Teased in Partnership With Lamborghini Squadra Corse

The Redmi handset will be launched in collaboration with Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the Italian automotive company’s official motorsport department.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 October 2025 09:26 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi

The phone is teased to have unique styling and badging

Highlights
  • The Redmi handset is a collaboration with Lamborghini Squadra Corse
  • It includes Lamborghini and Squadra Corse branding on the back
  • The camera module has a new pentagonal design in black finish
The Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro Max are set to be launched in China today (October 23) as the successor to the Redmi K80 lineup. Ahead of their anticipated debut, the China-based company has revealed a special edition variant of the top-end model in the lineup. Dubbed Redmi K90 Pro Max Champion Edition, the handset will be launched in collaboration with Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the Italian automotive company's official motorsport department.

Redmi K90 Pro Max Champion Edition

The upcoming launch of the Redmi K90 Pro Max Champion Edition was announced in a post on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. The upcoming handset is confirmed to sport distinct and specialised styling, courtesy of the Xiaomi subsidiary's partnership with Lamborghini Squadra Corse.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi

The teaser image reveals a textured rear panel with sharp lines, one of which runs vertically through the middle of the phone. There is an Automobili Lamborghini badge at the bottom half, accompanied by the Squadra Corse branding.

The Redmi K90 Pro Max Champion Edition will sport a redesigned camera deco compared to the handset's standard variant. It is seen in a pentagonal shape, finished in a black colourway. This, along with the white shade of the rest of the phone, gives it a two-tone appearance.

While the smartphone still features the triple rear cameras, the Sound by Bose branding on the Redmi K90 Pro Max has been replaced with Redmi on the K90 Pro Max Champion Edition.

However, it remains unknown if this is just a cosmetic redesign or if the K90 Pro Max Champion Edition will boast different specifications compared to the standard variant. It will also be announced today, alongside the rest of the Redmi K90 models, in China.

Redmi K90 Pro Max Specifications (Expected)

The Redmi K90 Pro Max is confirmed to sport a 6.9-inch OLED screen with full RGB sub-pixel layout and DC dimming support. As per the company, it will be equipped with a main camera with a 1/1.31-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 10x lossless zoom, and optical image stabilisation (OIS) — a first for the Redmi K-series.

The upcoming handset is also confirmed to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will introduce a 2.1 stereo system, comprising two super-linear speakers and an extra-large independent woofer, tuned by Bose.

The Redmi K90 Pro Max will pack a 7,560mAh battery with support for 100W wired, 50W wireless, and 22.5W reverse wired charging.

Further reading: Redmi K90 Pro Max, Redmi K90 Pro Max Specifications, Redmi K90 Pro Max Features, Redmi K90 Pro Max Design, Redmi K90 Pro Max Launch, Redmi K90 Pro Max Champion Edition, Redmi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI).
