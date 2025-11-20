Redmi K90 Ultra leaks have begun outlining what could be one of the biggest upgrades in Xiaomi's K-series lineup. According to details shared by a tipster, the upcoming Ultra model may feature a larger and faster display, a notable battery upgrade, and a performance-focused hardware setup that sets it apart from its siblings. Notably, the Redmi K90 Pro Max and the base Redmi K90 were launched in China in October. They ship with Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 and Bose-tuned speaker units.

Redmi K90 Ultra Key Specifications (Expected)

A Weibo post from tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggests the Redmi K90 Ultra could arrive with an LTPS OLED display that measures between 6.81 inches and 6.89 inches, and has a 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The screen is said to feature rounded edges, and Xiaomi may reinforce the device with a metal middle frame. Additional expected hardware may include good water resistance, an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and an improved audio setup.

The Redmi K90 Ultra is tipped to pack an 8,000mAh battery or a cell with higher capacity, marking a major leap from the 7,560mAh battery of the K90 Pro Max and earlier Ultra models. The tipster also notes that the phone will likely include a special high-frame-rate software layer meant to make it smoother, especially for gaming.

Performance may be handled by a MediaTek Dimensity 9-series chip, possibly the yet-to-launch Dimensity 9500 Plus. While no camera specs have leaked yet, the tipster suggests the Ultra will prioritise performance over photography. If Xiaomi follows the K80 Ultra's launch pattern, the K90 Ultra could arrive in China around mid-2026, with a customised global version likely to come afterwards.

Redmi K90 Pro Max, Redmi K90 Features

The Redmi K90 Pro Max comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a 6.9-inch OLED display with up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, and TSMC's D2 AI display chip. It features up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, and a Bose-tuned 2.1 stereo speaker system with a dedicated woofer. Its triple-rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The 7,560mAh cell in the K90 Pro Max is supported with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, along with reverse charging. Other highlights include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and precise GNSS support.

The standard Redmi K90 shares the HyperOS 3 software and OLED display technology with the Pro Max variant, but uses a smaller 6.59-inch panel and last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It also supports up to 16GB RAM and 1TB onboard storage. The camera system includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera at the back, while the front houses a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Redmi K90 packs a 7,100mAh battery with 100W fast charging and wired reverse charging support. Both models feature Bose-tuned speakers and extensive connectivity options, with the Pro Max offering the more advanced display, audio, and camera hardware.