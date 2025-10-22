Technology News
Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max Tipped to Launch With 200-Megapixel Triple-Rear Camera Unit

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max will reportedly launch in China later this year as part of the Reno 15 series.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 October 2025 11:55 IST
Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max Tipped to Launch With 200-Megapixel Triple-Rear Camera Unit

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max could succeed the Reno 14 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max could sport a 6.78-inch display
  • Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max might feature LUMO imaging
  • The Oppo handset is said to pack a 6,500mAh battery
Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max is expected to launch in India early next year, after it is unveiled in China. The key specifications, features, and price details of the purported midrange Oppo Reno series phone recently surfaced online. Now, a tipster has revealed more details about the upcoming phone's display and camera configuration. The Reno 15 Pro Max is said to feature a triple-rear camera setup. The company might source the camera sensors for the handset from Samsung. It might sport an LTPO display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) revealed the key specifications of an “R15 series super cup” smartphone, which is widely believed to be the purported Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max. The handset is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP5 primary shooter.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max could feature a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN5 periscope telephoto camera on the back. It might sport a 6.78-inch LTPO flat display with 1.5K resolution. The handset is tipped to offer “extremely narrow” (translated from Chinese) bezels. It could also feature a metal frame. The Reno 15 Pro Max might support wireless charging, too.

These specifications align with the details shared in a recent report, which hinted at similar display and camera features. The OLED screen of the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max is rumoured to deliver up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, paired with a 6,500mAh battery. It is said to run Android 16-based ColorOS 16 out of the box.

On the front, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max could carry a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video conferencing. The phone is reportedly equipped with custom LUMO camera technology, too. On top of this, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max could also support Wi-Fi 7 and NFC for connectivity. It is said to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, too.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max is expected to launch in China later this year. Meanwhile, in India, it is believed to debut in early 2026. The phone will reportedly be priced at Rs. 55,000 in India.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max price in India, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max launch in India, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max Specifications, Oppo Reno 15, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
