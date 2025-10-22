Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max is expected to launch in India early next year, after it is unveiled in China. The key specifications, features, and price details of the purported midrange Oppo Reno series phone recently surfaced online. Now, a tipster has revealed more details about the upcoming phone's display and camera configuration. The Reno 15 Pro Max is said to feature a triple-rear camera setup. The company might source the camera sensors for the handset from Samsung. It might sport an LTPO display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) revealed the key specifications of an “R15 series super cup” smartphone, which is widely believed to be the purported Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max. The handset is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP5 primary shooter.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max could feature a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN5 periscope telephoto camera on the back. It might sport a 6.78-inch LTPO flat display with 1.5K resolution. The handset is tipped to offer “extremely narrow” (translated from Chinese) bezels. It could also feature a metal frame. The Reno 15 Pro Max might support wireless charging, too.

These specifications align with the details shared in a recent report, which hinted at similar display and camera features. The OLED screen of the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max is rumoured to deliver up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, paired with a 6,500mAh battery. It is said to run Android 16-based ColorOS 16 out of the box.

On the front, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max could carry a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video conferencing. The phone is reportedly equipped with custom LUMO camera technology, too. On top of this, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max could also support Wi-Fi 7 and NFC for connectivity. It is said to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, too.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max is expected to launch in China later this year. Meanwhile, in India, it is believed to debut in early 2026. The phone will reportedly be priced at Rs. 55,000 in India.