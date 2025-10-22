Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • YouTube Launches Likeness Detection Tool to Protect Creators from AI Generated Deepfakes

YouTube Launches Likeness Detection Tool to Protect Creators from AI-Generated Deepfakes

YouTube’s likeness detection tool shows suspected AI deepfakes uploaded on the platform.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 October 2025 12:04 IST
YouTube Launches Likeness Detection Tool to Protect Creators from AI-Generated Deepfakes

Photo Credit: Reuters

Creators can use the tool to request the removal of deepfakes

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The tool was launched as a pilot in December 2024
  • YouTube is currently offering the tool to select creators
  • All creators will have to go through an onboarding process
Advertisement

YouTube released its artificial intelligence (AI) likeness detection tool for creators on Tuesday. The deepfake capturing tool is aimed at protecting the content creators on the platform from a third party using their likeness or voice via synthetic means. To get access to the tool, eligible creators will have to go through an onboarding process that will require them to submit an ID card and a video selfie. Once the process is complete, these creators will be able to see all the videos that YouTube deems to be an AI-generated deepfake in a dashboard.

YouTube to Protect Creators from Deepfakes With Its Likeness Detection Tool

In a video on its Creator Insider channel, YouTube announced the release of the likeness detection tool and detailed its working. Currently, it will be available to creators in the YouTube Partner Programme, and the access will be expanded over time. Once a creator has access to the tool, they will be able to see it in the Content ID menu, where users can monitor copyrighted content as well.

youtube likeness detection YouTube Likeness Detection

YouTube's likeness detection dashboard
Photo Credit: YouTube

 

The onboarding process to get access to the tool is long and thorough, likely to avoid instances where a scammer registers under a creator's name. The onboarding requires the user to consent to data processing, submission of a government-approved ID card, and upload a video selfie.

All of this will be stored on the Google server, and once the creator's identity can be verified, they can access the tool. YouTube will begin showing the videos where it suspects AI was used to create a deepfake. The video streaming giant will also categorise the videos based on priority to bring attention to the user.

YouTube highlights that since the tool is in its initial days, it can show the user their own videos alongside AI-generated videos. The company first piloted the feature in December 2024.

Creators can request the removal of the video or ask it to be archived. Once a complaint has been raised, YouTube will review the video and take appropriate action.

Notably, users will have the option to stop access to the tool whenever they like via the manage tool option on the dashboard. In case one chooses to disable the tool, YouTube will stop processing their data to scan for deepfakes after 24 hours.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: YouTube, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Deepfakes
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Redmi K90 Design, Key Features Revealed; Confirmed to Debut on October 23 With 7,100mAh Battery

Related Stories

YouTube Launches Likeness Detection Tool to Protect Creators from AI-Generated Deepfakes
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 11 Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in China
  2. Apple's M5-Powered MacBook Pro 14-inch, iPad Pro Now Available in India
  3. DeepSeek-OCR Could Change How AI Reads Text From Images
  4. OnePlus 15 Camera Details Revealed Ahead of October 27 Launch
  5. YouTube's New Tool Will Detect Deepfakes of Content Creators
  6. These Are the 5 Biggest OxygenOS 16 Features You Should Know About
  7. Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Launched With Hand Tracking at This Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series With Exynos 2600 Could Beat Apple's A19 Pro Chip
  9. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max Could Launch Soon With These Camera, Display Features
  10. Your Smartwatch Could Soon Know Your Location to the Centimetre
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Slumps to $108,000 as Traders Await US CPI Data
  2. Amazon Is Reportedly Planning to Replace Half a Million Workers With Robots and Automation
  3. OnePlus 15 Camera Details Revealed; Confirmed to Sport 50-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Lens
  4. Nintendo to Host a Second Kirby Air Riders Direct Presentation This Week
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Feature Exynos 2600 With Faster NPU Performance Than Apple's A19 Pro Chip
  6. YouTube Launches Likeness Detection Tool to Protect Creators from AI-Generated Deepfakes
  7. JioSaavn Announces ‘Limited-Time’ Annual Plan With Ad-Free Music Streaming, Offline Playback
  8. Redmi K90 Design, Key Features Revealed; Confirmed to Debut on October 23 With 7,100mAh Battery
  9. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max Tipped to Launch With 200-Megapixel Triple-Rear Camera Unit
  10. Poco Pad M1 Spotted on TDRA Website, Could Debut Globally as Rebranded Redmi Pad 2 Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »