Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi K90 Pro Max Launched With Bose Audio, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Alongside Redmi K90: Price, Specifications

Redmi K90 Pro Max Launched With Bose Audio, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Alongside Redmi K90: Price, Specifications

Redmi K90 sports a 6.59-inch display with a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 October 2025 16:34 IST
Redmi K90 Pro Max Launched With Bose Audio, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Alongside Redmi K90: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K90 Pro Max carries a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi K90 series will be available via the company’s website
  • Redmi K90 Pro Max sports a 6.9-inch display
  • The new lineup is yet to launch in India
Advertisement

Redmi K90 Pro Max was launched in China on Thursday alongside the Redmi K90. The flagship Redmi K90 Pro Max model is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, along with the company's D2 display chip and a 7,560mAh battery. It sports a 6.9-inch OLED screen, which has a minimum brightness level of 1 nit. On the other hand, the standard Redmi K90 model sports a smaller 6.59-inch display with a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio. While both phones feature a Bose-tuned speaker setup, the Redmi K90 Pro Max model is equipped with 2.1 channel stereo speakers.

(This is a developing story, please refresh to see price and other specifications…)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi K90 Pro Max, Redmi K90, Redmi K90 Pro Max price, Redmi K90 price, Redmi K90 Pro Max launch, Redmi K90 launch, Redmi K90 Pro Max specifications, Redmi K90 specifications, Redmi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Garmin D2 Air X15, Garmin D2 Mach 2 Launched With PlaneSync Technology, AMOLED Display: Price, Features
Microsoft to Introduce New Copilot Features: From AI Agents to Avatars, Know What to Expect

Related Stories

Redmi K90 Pro Max Launched With Bose Audio, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Alongside Redmi K90: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Tipped to Launch New Smartphone With This Upcoming Qualcomm Chip
  2. Microsoft Might Bring These New Copilot Features to You Soon
  3. Vivo X300 Series Surfaces on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  4. Garmin D2 Air X15, Garmin D2 Mach 2 Launched With PlaneSync Technology
  5. OnePlus 15: Everything We Know Ahead of Its October 27 Launch in China
  6. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch?
  7. Here's Why the OnePlus 15 Won't Sport a 2K Resolution Display
  8. Redmi K90, Redmi K90 Pro Max Launch Today: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K90 Pro Max Launched With Bose Audio, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Alongside Redmi K90: Price, Specifications
  2. Xbox Game Pass Wave 2 Titles for October Announced: The Outer Worlds 2, PowerWash Simular 2 and More
  3. Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 India Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
  4. Spotify Acknowledges Issue Causing Frequent App Crashes on Samsung and Pixel Phones
  5. Microsoft to Introduce New Copilot Features: From AI Agents to Avatars, Know What to Expect
  6. Garmin D2 Air X15, Garmin D2 Mach 2 Launched With PlaneSync Technology, AMOLED Display: Price, Features
  7. OnePlus 15 Display Resolution Downgrade Confirmed, Company Explains Technological Limitations
  8. Bitcoin Price Stabilises Around $110,000 Amidst Ongoing Trade Tensions
  9. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing a New Feature Which Lets Users Filter Media Files and Stickers
  10. Gemini Markup Tools Spotted in Development With Ability to Highlight Parts of Images
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »