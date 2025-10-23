Redmi K90 Pro Max was launched in China on Thursday alongside the Redmi K90. The flagship Redmi K90 Pro Max model is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, along with the company's D2 display chip and a 7,560mAh battery. It sports a 6.9-inch OLED screen, which has a minimum brightness level of 1 nit. On the other hand, the standard Redmi K90 model sports a smaller 6.59-inch display with a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio. While both phones feature a Bose-tuned speaker setup, the Redmi K90 Pro Max model is equipped with 2.1 channel stereo speakers.

