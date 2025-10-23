Redmi K90 series will be available via the company’s website
Redmi K90 Pro Max sports a 6.9-inch display
The new lineup is yet to launch in India
Redmi K90 Pro Max was launched in China on Thursday alongside the Redmi K90. The flagship Redmi K90 Pro Max model is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, along with the company's D2 display chip and a 7,560mAh battery. It sports a 6.9-inch OLED screen, which has a minimum brightness level of 1 nit. On the other hand, the standard Redmi K90 model sports a smaller 6.59-inch display with a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio. While both phones feature a Bose-tuned speaker setup, the Redmi K90 Pro Max model is equipped with 2.1 channel stereo speakers.
