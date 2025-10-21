Technology News
Redmi K90 Pro Max Key Features Confirmed; Will Feature 6.9-inch Display, Periscope Telephoto Camera

Redmi K90 Pro Max will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 October 2025 13:34 IST
Redmi K90 Pro Max Key Features Confirmed; Will Feature 6.9-inch Display, Periscope Telephoto Camera

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K90 Pro Max is confirmed to launch in a denim-textured back panel option

Highlights
  • Redmi K90 Pro Max will feature Bose-tuned stereo speakers
  • The handset will feature Redmi's first 5x periscope telephoto lens
  • The Redmi K90 Pro Max will support 100W wired and 50W wireless charging
Redmi K90 Pro Max will launch in China on October 23 alongside a vanilla Redmi K90 model. The Chinese tech giant has teased that the higher-end smartphone will be available with a triple rear camera setup in a denim-textured back panel option as well as a golden white colourway. It is also confirmed to come with a Bose-tuned stereo speaker system. Ahead of the launch, the company has now revealedsome key features of the handset, like the processor, camera, display and battery details. 

Redmi K90 Pro Max Key Features, Specifications (Expected)

In a series of Weibo posts, Redmi has revealed some key features about the upcoming K90 Pro Max model. The handset will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with Xiaomi's new D2 “AI independent display chip” (translated from Chinese) for enhanced visual performance. The processor is claimed to be accompanied by the largest vapour cooling chamber to date on the company's smartphones.

The Redmi K90 Pro Max will feature a 6.9-inch OLED display with a full RGB sub-pixel layout for sharper visuals and offer DC dimming across the entire brightness range, include a circular polariser for improved visibility. It supports a 1 nit minimum brightness level for comfortable low-light viewing, according to the company.

For optics, the Redmi K90 Pro Max will sport a main camera with a 1/1.31-inch sensor, the same used on the Xiaomi 17. It will also feature a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and Redmi's first periscope telephoto lens, offering 5x optical zoom, 10x “lossless” zoom, and optical image stabilization (OIS).

The Redmi K90 Pro Max will be equipped with a 7,560mAh battery. It will support 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 22.5W reverse wired charging, and will be fully compatible with 100W PPS chargers for fast and versatile power options.

Redmi also revealed that the upcoming K90 Pro Max will come with a 2.1 stereo system,
two super-linear speakers and an extra-large independent woofer, tuned by Bose for an improved audio performance.

Further reading: Redmi K90 Pro Max, Redmi K90 Pro Max Features, Redmi K90 Pro Max Launch, Redmi K90, Redmi K90 Series, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Redmi K90 Pro Max Key Features Confirmed; Will Feature 6.9-inch Display, Periscope Telephoto Camera
