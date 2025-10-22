Technology News
Redmi K90, Redmi K90 Pro Max Launching Today: Know Price, Features and Specifications

From price to specifications, here's everything you need to know about the Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro Max ahead of launch today.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 October 2025 17:04 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi

The Redmi K90 Pro Max (pictured) will debut with a 2.1 Bose-tuned stereo speaker setup

Highlights
  • Redmi K90 Pro Max is confirmed to get Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • The K90 will pack a 7,100mAh battery with 100W PPS charging support
  • Both handsets will come with Bose-tuned speaker setups
Redmi K90 is all set to be launched in China today (October 23) alongside the Redmi K90 Pro Max. The company has been revealing details about both handsets in the days leading up to the debut. The standard Redmi K90 is confirmed to sport a 6.59-inch display and a premium design crafted using an integrated cold-sculpting process. Meanwhile, the Pro variant will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Redmi K90, Redmi K90 Pro Max Price, Availability (Expected)

The Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro Max are confirmed to be part of the Xiaomi subsidiary's new dual-flagship strategy. The standard model may anchor the series, while the Pro Max variant could offer top-of-the-line specifications.

The pricing of the standard Redmi K90 remains under wraps. For reference, its preceding model starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is offered in four other variants, with the top-end 16GB + 1TB model priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,000).

According to Xiaomi President Lu Weibing, the upcoming Redmi K90 Pro Max is expected to dominate the category of smartphones priced above CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 49,000). This also provides a glimpse at the anticipated pricing of the Redmi K90 Pro Max, and it could be priced similarly.

Redmi K90 Specifications (Expected)

The Redmi K90 is confirmed to sport a 6.59-inch display with a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset will have a metal middle frame and a premium design crafted using an integrated cold-sculpting process. As per the company, the K90 will be equipped with dual 1115F stereo speakers tuned by Bose.

redmi k90 weibo 1 Redmi K90

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi

 

Reports suggest that the upcoming handset could be powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Elite or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Other confirmed features on the Redmi K90 include NFC, X-axis linear motor, IP68 rating, 100W PPS charging, and support for Xingchen, Xiaomi's satellite communication system, which allows for two-way calls in a certain radius.

The handset is also confirmed to pack a 7,100mAh "Xiaomi Jinshajiang" battery.

Redmi K90 Pro Max Specifications (Expected)

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi K90 Pro Max will feature a 6.9-inch OLED display. The panel will have a full RGB sub-pixel layout for sharper visuals, along with DC dimming support.

redmi k90 pro max weibo 1 Redmi K90 Pro MAx

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi

 

For optics, the upcoming handset will be equipped with a main camera with a 1/1.31-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 10x “lossless” zoom, and optical image stabilisation (OIS) — a first for the Redmi K-series.

The company has announced that the Redmi K90 Pro Max will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will also debut with a 2.1 stereo system, comprising two super-linear speakers and an extra-large independent woofer, tuned by Bose.

The Redmi K90 Pro Max will be equipped with a 7,560mAh battery. It will support 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 22.5W reverse wired charging. Additionally, it is confirmed to be fully compatible with 100W PPS chargers.

Comments

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Perplexity’s Comet AI Browser Is Vulnerable to Prompt Injections, Says Brave

