Redmi K90 is all set to be launched in China today (October 23) alongside the Redmi K90 Pro Max. The company has been revealing details about both handsets in the days leading up to the debut. The standard Redmi K90 is confirmed to sport a 6.59-inch display and a premium design crafted using an integrated cold-sculpting process. Meanwhile, the Pro variant will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

From price to specifications, here's everything you need to know about the Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro Max ahead of launch today.

Redmi K90, Redmi K90 Pro Max Price, Availability (Expected)

The Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro Max are confirmed to be part of the Xiaomi subsidiary's new dual-flagship strategy. The standard model may anchor the series, while the Pro Max variant could offer top-of-the-line specifications.

The pricing of the standard Redmi K90 remains under wraps. For reference, its preceding model starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is offered in four other variants, with the top-end 16GB + 1TB model priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,000).

According to Xiaomi President Lu Weibing, the upcoming Redmi K90 Pro Max is expected to dominate the category of smartphones priced above CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 49,000). This also provides a glimpse at the anticipated pricing of the Redmi K90 Pro Max, and it could be priced similarly.

Redmi K90 Specifications (Expected)

The Redmi K90 is confirmed to sport a 6.59-inch display with a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset will have a metal middle frame and a premium design crafted using an integrated cold-sculpting process. As per the company, the K90 will be equipped with dual 1115F stereo speakers tuned by Bose.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi

Reports suggest that the upcoming handset could be powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Elite or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Other confirmed features on the Redmi K90 include NFC, X-axis linear motor, IP68 rating, 100W PPS charging, and support for Xingchen, Xiaomi's satellite communication system, which allows for two-way calls in a certain radius.

The handset is also confirmed to pack a 7,100mAh "Xiaomi Jinshajiang" battery.

Redmi K90 Pro Max Specifications (Expected)

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi K90 Pro Max will feature a 6.9-inch OLED display. The panel will have a full RGB sub-pixel layout for sharper visuals, along with DC dimming support.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi

For optics, the upcoming handset will be equipped with a main camera with a 1/1.31-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 10x “lossless” zoom, and optical image stabilisation (OIS) — a first for the Redmi K-series.

The company has announced that the Redmi K90 Pro Max will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will also debut with a 2.1 stereo system, comprising two super-linear speakers and an extra-large independent woofer, tuned by Bose.

The Redmi K90 Pro Max will be equipped with a 7,560mAh battery. It will support 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 22.5W reverse wired charging. Additionally, it is confirmed to be fully compatible with 100W PPS chargers.