OnePlus Ace 6 is expected to go official in China next week. The company has announced key specifications of the handset ahead of its anticipated debut. It is confirmed to come with a 165Hz AMOLED screen and an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner for biometric security. The upcoming OnePlus Ace 6 will boast quad ingress protection ratings. The company also confirmed the presence of a mammoth 7,800mAh battery on the OnePlus handset.

OnePlus Ace 6 Key Specifications Confirmed

OnePlus called the Ace 6 an “ultra performance” flagship and shared its key specifications via a post on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. As per the company, the upcoming handset will support a variable refresh rate of up to 165Hz. The panel will be able to refresh at 60, 90, 120, 144, and 165Hz. It is confirmed to be a flat AMOLED screen with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and eye-protection features.

Key specifications of the OnePlus Ace 6

Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

The OnePlus Ace 6 will feature a metal frame and have IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for protection against dust and water ingress. Further, the handset will pack a 7,800mAh battery, which is claimed to be the largest in its segment. It is confirmed to support fast wired charging at 120W, although there was no mention of any wireless charging support.

Previously, OnePlus teased that its upcoming handset will be available in three colour options — Black, Flash White and Quicksilver (translated from Chinese). It is also confirmed to weigh 213g. Meanwhile, listings suggest that the OnePlus Ace 6 could get the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, which powers the current flagship OnePlus 13.

The OnePlus Ace 6, along with the OnePlus 15, is currently available for pre-reservation on the Oppo e-Shop, JDMall, and the company's other online storefronts. Customers can pre-book the handset for CNY 1 (roughly Rs. 12) and receive benefits worth CNY 3,255 (roughly Rs. 40,000).

We can expect more details to be revealed closer to the launch of the OnePlus Ace 6, which is scheduled for October 27 at 7pm local time (4:30 pm IST).