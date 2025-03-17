Technology News
Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest Design and Colour Options

Poco F7 series is tipped to be unveiled globally on March 27.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 March 2025 13:22 IST
Photo Credit: X/Passionategeekz

Poco F7 Ultra could be available in black and yellow colour options

Highlights
  • Poco F7 Pro could get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • The Poco F7 Ultra may have a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
  • Both handsets will likely ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0
Poco F7 Pro and Ultra variants of the upcoming lineup from Poco are tipped to launch globally on March 27. The phones are expected to have similar features as the base Redmi K80 and K80 Pro, respectively. Ahead of an official confirmation, a new report has surfaced online showcasing the design of the purported Poco handsets. The key features, colour options and likely prices of the upcoming Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra have been leaked as well. Notably, the vanilla Poco F7 is expected to launch soon in India. 

Poco F7 Series Design, Colour Options, Price (Expected)

The Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra design was shared in an X post by tipster Paras Guglani  (@Passionategeekz). Poco F7 Ultra is expected to be offered in black and yellow colour options, while the Poco F7 Pro will likely come in black, blue, and grey shades.

poco f7 pro x passionategeekz inline Poco F7 Pro

Poco F7 Pro seen in black, blue and grey colour options
Photo Credit: X/passionategeekz

 

The handsets appear with a circular rear camera module placed towards the upper left side of the panel, similar to the Redmi K80 lineup models. The phones appear to house three sensors within the camera island. A horizontal pill-shaped LED flash unit is placed next to the camera module. The volume rocker and the power button are seen on the right frame. The display on both phones appears to have uniform, slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top to hold the front camera.

Meanwhile, a Passionategeekz report claims that the Poco F7 Pro could be priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 56,600) for the 12GB + 512GB option in select European markets. The Ultra version could cost EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 75,500) for the 16GB + 512GB variant.

Poco F7 Series Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Poco F7 Pro is said to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 5,830mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support, and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It could sport a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1,440 x 3,200 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Meanwhile, the Poco F7 Ultra is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with support for 16GB of RAM. The handset is expected to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It may carry a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit including a telephoto shooter. Both handsets are likely to ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

Redmi K80 Pro

Redmi K80 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 32-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 6550mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
Poco F7 Ultra, Poco F7 Pro, Poco F7 series, Poco F7, Poco, Redmi, Redmi K80, Redmi K80 Pro, Xiaomi, Redmi K80 series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades Above $83,600, Altcoin Movement Remain Sluggish
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Is Still in Development, Saber CEO Says

