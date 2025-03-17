Technology News
English Edition

Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Expected Global Launch

Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra said to ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 March 2025 18:02 IST
Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Expected Global Launch

Photo Credit: Passionategeekz

Poco F7 Ultra is tipped to come in black and yellow colour options

Highlights
  • Poco F7 Ultra may support with 120W wired, 50W wireless charging
  • Both handsets could carry 50-megapixel OIS-supported main camera units
  • The Poco F7 Pro, F7 Ultra phones may get a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen each
Advertisement

Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra may launch globally on March 27. The design and colour options of the purported smartphones were recently leaked. Now, a report has surfaced on the Web suggesting the key expected features of the Poco F7 series handsets. According to the report, the Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra are expected to be similar to the vanilla Redmi K80 and K80 Pro, respectively, which were unveiled in China in November 2024.

Poco F7 Series Specifications (Expected)

Both Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra handsets are expected to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen each with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,200x1,440 pixels resolution, and 526ppi pixel density, according to a 91Mobiles report citing tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. Both handsets are expected to run on Android 15 with HyperOS 2.0 skin on top out-of-the-box. 

The Poco F7 Pro is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the Ultra version will likely get a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, as per the report. Although both smartphones are tipped to come in 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, the Pro option will likely be available in 12GB + 512GB and the Ultra model may come in a 16GB + 512GB variant.  

In the camera department, both phones are said to get 50-megapixel OIS-supported main rear sensors. The Poco F7 Pro is expected to be accompanied by a secondary 8-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. Meanwhile, the Poco F7 Ultra could get a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS support and a 32-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens alongside the primary sensor. It could offer a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Poco F7 series is tipped to come with IP68 dust and water resistance rating. The Pro variant is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The smartphone may measure 160.26 x 74.95 x 8.12mm and weigh 206g.

The top-of-the-line Poco F7 Ultra is expected to be backed by a 5,300mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It is said to measure 160.26 x 74.95 x 8.39mm and weigh 212g.

An earlier leak suggested that the Poco F7 Pro and Ultra phones are expected to resemble the Redmi K80 lineup. The Pro version may be offered in black, blue and grey shades, while the Ultra variant could come in black and yellow colourways.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Poco F7 Ultra, Poco F7 Pro, Poco F7 series, Poco F7, Poco, Redmi, Redmi K80, Redmi K80 Pro, Xiaomi, Redmi K80 series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Cloud Brings Chirp 3 Audio Generation Model to Its Vertex AI Platform

Related Stories

Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Expected Global Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 50 Pro+ Said to Launch on March 20; Live Images, Price Leaked
  2. Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Leaked Renders Hint at Design and Colour Options
  3. Jio Offering Free 90-Day JioHotstar Subscription With Select Plans
  4. Lenovo Idea Tab Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC Launched in India
  5. Apple May Replace iPhone 17 Pro Max With a New 'Ultra' Model
  6. Realme P3 5G Confirmed to Launch in India With This Price TagÂ 
  7. Apple Considered Dropping USB Type-C Port From iPhone 17 Air: Report
  8. Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Global Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Kota Factory Season 4 OTT Release: Expected Release Date, Cast, and More
  3. Gentlewoman OTT Release: Tamil Crime Drama’s Streaming Details Reportedly Revealed
  4. Crime Patrol Now Streaming on Netflix, New Episodes Every Monday
  5. NASA's MMS Mission Marks 10 Years of Magnetic Reconnection Discoveries
  6. Ancient Europeans Retained Dark Skin, Hair and Eyes Until the Iron Age, Claims New Study
  7. Azaad Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  8. South Korea’s Central Bank Dismisses Bitcoin as Reserved Asset Citing Uncertainty, Risks: Report
  9. Coinbase Collaborates with Global Government Agencies as Trump Pushes Crypto into the Spotlight
  10. Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro Allegedly Spotted Online; Could Run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »