Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra may launch globally on March 27. The design and colour options of the purported smartphones were recently leaked. Now, a report has surfaced on the Web suggesting the key expected features of the Poco F7 series handsets. According to the report, the Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra are expected to be similar to the vanilla Redmi K80 and K80 Pro, respectively, which were unveiled in China in November 2024.

Poco F7 Series Specifications (Expected)

Both Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra handsets are expected to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen each with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,200x1,440 pixels resolution, and 526ppi pixel density, according to a 91Mobiles report citing tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. Both handsets are expected to run on Android 15 with HyperOS 2.0 skin on top out-of-the-box.

The Poco F7 Pro is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the Ultra version will likely get a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, as per the report. Although both smartphones are tipped to come in 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, the Pro option will likely be available in 12GB + 512GB and the Ultra model may come in a 16GB + 512GB variant.

In the camera department, both phones are said to get 50-megapixel OIS-supported main rear sensors. The Poco F7 Pro is expected to be accompanied by a secondary 8-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. Meanwhile, the Poco F7 Ultra could get a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS support and a 32-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens alongside the primary sensor. It could offer a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Poco F7 series is tipped to come with IP68 dust and water resistance rating. The Pro variant is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The smartphone may measure 160.26 x 74.95 x 8.12mm and weigh 206g.

The top-of-the-line Poco F7 Ultra is expected to be backed by a 5,300mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It is said to measure 160.26 x 74.95 x 8.39mm and weigh 212g.

An earlier leak suggested that the Poco F7 Pro and Ultra phones are expected to resemble the Redmi K80 lineup. The Pro version may be offered in black, blue and grey shades, while the Ultra variant could come in black and yellow colourways.

